This 3-piece Luggage Set Is on Sale for Less Than $200 — and Travelers Say It 'Fits Way More Than Expected'
Avid travelers know that your trip can only be as smooth as your gear. This is especially the case when it comes to luggage; you want a bag that not only fits all of your clothes, shoes, toiletries, and travel essentials, but will also help you swiftly maneuver through busy terminals and stations, fit seamlessly into overhead bins, and provide a sturdy base for a tote or briefcase. And let's be real, who hasn't used their carry-on as a footrest before?
The perfect suitcase is no longer just a fantasy thanks to Wrangler and its thoughtfully designed luggage. The brand's fan-favorite Smart Luggage Set has more than 2,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers for its spacious interior, durable construction, and nifty features. And as it just so happens, the three-piece set just went on sale for 20 percent off. For a limited time, you can score the Wrangler Smart Luggage Set for as low as $157 on Amazon.
Featuring large and medium check-in suitcases — measuring 28 inches and 24 inches respectively — and a 20-inch carry-on, the luggage set caters to all of your packing needs and ensures that you have the perfect-sized bags for any type of trip. Each piece of luggage has a hardshell exterior that allows it to withstand the wear and tear of your journey while also giving your belongings an extra layer of protection. In fact, it's even proven strong enough to act as a seat while waiting in long ticket and boarding lines, according to one Amazon shopper.
These lightweight Wrangler suitcases have side and top handles for added convenience when lifting them out of car trunks, removing them from the baggage carousel, or slipping them into overhead compartments. The trio also has eight 360-degree spinning wheels so you can smoothly glide through security, gift shops, food courts, and even city streets until you've reached your gate or destination.
To make packing easier, the suitcases expand to increase their capacity and are each equipped with compression straps and a mesh accessory pocket, which one reviewer said "fits way more than I expected" and makes the set "worth every penny." Another noted that they were able to fit a week's worth of clothes in the carry-on size with ease, which frequent travelers know can be a rarity.
On top of an impressive amount of packing space, the ″genius″ luggage set also has a built-in USB port and a cup holder that doubles as a stand for your phone or tablet. Similar to other smart models on the market, each suitcase in this set boasts a USB port so you can charge your devices on the go and without having to hunt for an outlet. One thing to note: The power bank and a charging cord are not included, but you can rely on our helpful guide to find one before your next trip.
Reviewers love the cup holder that fits both coffee cups and even 18-ounce water bottles, allowing you to be hands-free. "I had multiple bags and needed both hands to manage them and my unfinished coffee," one traveler wrote. "Cup holder to the rescue!" It also earned a seal of approval from parents traveling with toddlers. "Wish I had [this] for all my past trips," another said. They added that the carry-on "fit perfectly overhead" and wasn't cumbersome to schlep with their kids and raved, "Can't believe I've gone this many trips without it."
The Wrangler Smart Luggage Set is available in black and navy, as well as neutral yet striking olive green and burnt orange. While the navy set is currently out of stock, you can still purchase the 20-inch carry-on in the classic color if it better suits your personal color palette.
Make sure you're well equipped for your next trip with the Wrangler Smart Luggage Set. Grab the three-piece set on Amazon while it's still on sale for 20 percent off.