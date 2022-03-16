This 3-piece Luggage Set Is on Sale for Less Than $200 — and Travelers Say It 'Fits Way More Than Expected' 

On top of an impressive amount of packing space, the ″genius″ luggage set also has a built-in USB port and a cup holder that doubles as a stand for your phone or tablet. Similar to other smart models on the market, each suitcase in this set boasts a USB port so you can charge your devices on the go and without having to hunt for an outlet. One thing to note: The power bank and a charging cord are not included, but you can rely on our helpful guide to find one before your next trip.