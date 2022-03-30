Tons of Pretty Spring Tops Are Hiding on Amazon for As Little As $11 

Never underestimate the power of a tank top. When you're traveling, the wardrobe staple opens endless fashion opportunities and seamlessly matches nearly any vacation outfit, regardless of the weather. If you're headed somewhere warm, tanks make the perfect breezy top choice for the pool over your swimsuit or at dinner by the water with a pair of jeans or flowy pants. When temperatures drop, you can easily layer your go-to tank top with a button-up shirt, cardigan, or jacket, which not only keeps you warm but helps you make multiple outfits out of one shirt. This layering technique also comes in handy on long travel days, when you might find yourself getting too hot or too cold on airplanes or other modes of transportation and need to adjust your outfit accordingly. Aside from their versatility, tank tops are also incredibly easy to pack and can help you save some serious space in your luggage.