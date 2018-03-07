Chic Swimsuits to Wear From the Beach to the Bar This Spring Break
Take it from us: shopping for swimwear doesn’t have to be a frustrating experience. In fact, even if you’re not exactly sure what fashion direction to go in this year, with so many chic options on the market, you’re sure to find something that will amp up the oomph factor of your vacation look, while staying cool and comfortable. I, for example, love to mix and match different tops and bottoms. That way, you end up with a new swimsuit combo every time you hit the beach.
Related:8 Ways to Wear Your Swimsuit Out of the Water
If a one-piece is your go-to style, try to opt for a classic color in an unexpected cut — or vice versa. Or how about a fun 1950s-inspired gingham piece that you can pair with your favorite cat-eye shades? A one-piece swimsuit also looks great styled with denim shorts or a skirt if you and your friends decide to move the party straight from the beach to the bar.
Below, our picks for the cutest swimsuits to sport this spring break.
Mara Hoffman 'Cleo' Cut-out One-piece Swimsuit
This eclectic halter-neck swimsuit transforms into a completely different piece when you wear it on the reverse side. It is a bright shade of pink and without the removable neck strap, it becomes a fun strapless swimsuit.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $295
Ted Baker London ‘High Grove’ Swimsuit
This chic swimsuit has a one-shoulder silhouette and a beautiful hummingbird-printed fabric.
To buy: norstrom.com, $159
Nanette Lepore Bandeau One-piece Swimsuit
This colorful strapless one-piece was inspired by traditional Mayan prints and features a metal hook closure at the back.
To buy: amazon.com, from $100
Seafolly 'Sahara Nights' Printed Two-piece Swimsuit
This two-piece bathing suit with a fun print and tassel trim has “spring break” written all over it.
To buy: neimanmarcus.com, $189
Roxy 'Softly Love' Crop Bikini Top
This beautiful crop top has an open back and can be worn with a pair of high-waisted denim shorts off the beach.
To buy: roxy.com, $50
Solid & Striped 'The Jane' Bikini
Solid & Striped delivers with this twist (literally) on the classic swimsuit top.
To buy: (top) nordstrom.com, $88; (bottom) nordstrom.com, $88
6 Shore Road One-piece Swimsuit
Add a touch of retro glam to your beach look with this gingham one-piece.
To buy: amazon.com, from $56
Lauren Ralph Lauren One-piece Swimsuit
The vibrant exotic print and halter-neck silhouette make this one-piece a winner in our book.
To buy: macys.com, $106
Nike Core Solids Sport Two-piece
If you like to combine watersports with sunbathing, then opt for this athleisure-inspired two-piece swimsuit by Nike.
To buy: zappos.com, $45
J.Crew Gingham Swimsuit
Gingham prints are extremely flattering so packing this J.Crew number for a beach getaway is a no-brainer.
To buy: jcrew.com, $51
Becca Color Splash Off-the-shoulder Swimsuit
The off-the-shoulder silhouette continues to reign this season, and this cute ruffled swimsuit is proof of why — it’s feminine, playful, and fun. You can easily wear it as a top with a pair of printed shorts.
To buy: macys.com, $138
OndadeMar Lotto Off-shoulder Two-piece Swimsuit
This classic bandeau-style top features self-tie details, which give it a flirty vibe.
To buy: saksfifthavenue.com, $85
Bikini Lab Floral Plunge Swimsuit
Wear this floral swimsuit with a knee-length denim skirt and a pair of wedges for a stylish daytime look.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $62
Tommy Bahama Tankini Top
Heading for a day trip to explore a nearby town? Wear this flattering tankini top with a pair of shorts for a cute vacation look.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $98
Rhythm Zimbabwe Scoop Swimsuit
This retro-inspired one-piece features a deeply scooped back and adjustable straps.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $80
Cocoship High-waist Two-piece Swimsuit
For the ultimate ‘50s-inspired pin-up look, opt for this pineapple-printed bikini.
To buy: amazon.com, $23
Tempt Me One-piece Swimsuit
The crochet detailing on this halter-neck swimsuit was actually printed on the fabric and looks just as beautiful as the real thing minus the possibility of yarn damage from overexposure to salt water and sunlight.
To buy: amazon.com, $20