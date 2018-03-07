Chic Swimsuits to Wear From the Beach to the Bar This Spring Break

By Dobrina Zhekova
March 07, 2018
Credit: Glowimages RF/Getty Images
Before you jet off to a Caribbean island to enjoy the white-sand beaches and turquoise water with your friends, you'll want to make sure you have all of the beach essentials: a cool pair of shades, a stylish beach tote, plenty of sunscreen, and, of course, a cute swimsuit or two... or three.

Take it from us: shopping for swimwear doesn’t have to be a frustrating experience. In fact, even if you’re not exactly sure what fashion direction to go in this year, with so many chic options on the market, you’re sure to find something that will amp up the oomph factor of your vacation look, while staying cool and comfortable. I, for example, love to mix and match different tops and bottoms. That way, you end up with a new swimsuit combo every time you hit the beach.

If a one-piece is your go-to style, try to opt for a classic color in an unexpected cut — or vice versa. Or how about a fun 1950s-inspired gingham piece that you can pair with your favorite cat-eye shades? A one-piece swimsuit also looks great styled with denim shorts or a skirt if you and your friends decide to move the party straight from the beach to the bar.

Below, our picks for the cutest swimsuits to sport this spring break.
Mara Hoffman 'Cleo' Cut-out One-piece Swimsuit

Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom

This eclectic halter-neck swimsuit transforms into a completely different piece when you wear it on the reverse side. It is a bright shade of pink and without the removable neck strap, it becomes a fun strapless swimsuit.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $295

Ted Baker London ‘High Grove’ Swimsuit

Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom

This chic swimsuit has a one-shoulder silhouette and a beautiful hummingbird-printed fabric.

To buy: norstrom.com, $159

Nanette Lepore Bandeau One-piece Swimsuit

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

This colorful strapless one-piece was inspired by traditional Mayan prints and features a metal hook closure at the back.

To buy: amazon.com, from $100

Seafolly 'Sahara Nights' Printed Two-piece Swimsuit

Credit: Courtesy of Neiman Marcus

This two-piece bathing suit with a fun print and tassel trim has “spring break” written all over it.

To buy: neimanmarcus.com, $189

Roxy 'Softly Love' Crop Bikini Top

Credit: Courtesy of Roxy

This beautiful crop top has an open back and can be worn with a pair of high-waisted denim shorts off the beach.

To buy: roxy.com, $50

Solid & Striped 'The Jane' Bikini

Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Solid & Striped delivers with this twist (literally) on the classic swimsuit top.

To buy: (top) nordstrom.com, $88; (bottom) nordstrom.com, $88

6 Shore Road One-piece Swimsuit

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Add a touch of retro glam to your beach look with this gingham one-piece.

To buy: amazon.com, from $56

Lauren Ralph Lauren One-piece Swimsuit

Credit: Courtesy of Macy's

The vibrant exotic print and halter-neck silhouette make this one-piece a winner in our book.

To buy: macys.com, $106

Nike Core Solids Sport Two-piece

Credit: Courtesy of Nike

If you like to combine watersports with sunbathing, then opt for this athleisure-inspired two-piece swimsuit by Nike.

To buy: zappos.com, $45

J.Crew Gingham Swimsuit

Credit: Courtesy of J.Crew

Gingham prints are extremely flattering so packing this J.Crew number for a beach getaway is a no-brainer.

To buy: jcrew.com, $51

Becca Color Splash Off-the-shoulder Swimsuit

Credit: Courtesy of Macy's

The off-the-shoulder silhouette continues to reign this season, and this cute ruffled swimsuit is proof of why — it’s feminine, playful, and fun. You can easily wear it as a top with a pair of printed shorts.

To buy: macys.com, $138

OndadeMar Lotto Off-shoulder Two-piece Swimsuit

Credit: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

This classic bandeau-style top features self-tie details, which give it a flirty vibe.

To buy: saksfifthavenue.com, $85

Bikini Lab Floral Plunge Swimsuit

Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Wear this floral swimsuit with a knee-length denim skirt and a pair of wedges for a stylish daytime look.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $62

Tommy Bahama Tankini Top

Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Heading for a day trip to explore a nearby town? Wear this flattering tankini top with a pair of shorts for a cute vacation look.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $98

Rhythm Zimbabwe Scoop Swimsuit

Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom

This retro-inspired one-piece features a deeply scooped back and adjustable straps.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $80

Cocoship High-waist Two-piece Swimsuit

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

For the ultimate ‘50s-inspired pin-up look, opt for this pineapple-printed bikini.

To buy: amazon.com, $23

Tempt Me One-piece Swimsuit

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

The crochet detailing on this halter-neck swimsuit was actually printed on the fabric and looks just as beautiful as the real thing minus the possibility of yarn damage from overexposure to salt water and sunlight.

To buy: amazon.com, $20

