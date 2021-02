Before you jet off to a Caribbean island to enjoy the white-sand beaches and turquoise water with your friends, you'll want to make sure you have all of the beach essentials: a cool pair of shades , a stylish beach tote , plenty of sunscreen, and, of course, a cute swimsuit or two... or three.Take it from us: shopping for swimwear doesn’t have to be a frustrating experience. In fact, even if you’re not exactly sure what fashion direction to go in this year, with so many chic options on the market, you’re sure to find something that will amp up the oomph factor of your vacation look, while staying cool and comfortable. I, for example, love to mix and match different tops and bottoms. That way, you end up with a new swimsuit combo every time you hit the beach.If a one-piece is your go-to style, try to opt for a classic color in an unexpected cut — or vice versa. Or how about a fun 1950s-inspired gingham piece that you can pair with your favorite cat-eye shades? A one-piece swimsuit also looks great styled with denim shorts or a skirt if you and your friends decide to move the party straight from the beach to the bar.Below, our picks for the cutest swimsuits to sport this spring break.