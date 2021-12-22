These Are 5 of the Best-selling Winter Accessories You Can Shop on Amazon — and They're All Under $30
Whether the winter is your favorite season or it's the few months in which you stay bundled up, awaiting spring's welcomed arrival, the coldest months of the year can be made cozy — and dare we say enjoyable — with the right accessories. From a beanie to gloves, a scarf to socks and slippers, Amazon shoppers have rated these five cold weather must-haves with 65,000 five-star ratings (and counting) — and prices start at just $10.
Many of the pieces purchased for winter wear are scooped up with a variety of purposes in mind. Some are designed for a day spent in the snow, like this chunky cable knit beanie. The hat is made from 100 percent acrylic yarn, and it's thick to keep your head and ears warm in the cold.
To buy: amazon.com, $10 (originally $16)
"This hat keeps me very warm because it is lined with a soft, fleecy fabric that is very comfortable," wrote one reviewer. "The cable knit pattern is lovely, and the wide turned up cuff makes it really flattering to my face."
Another important accessory on cold days is a pair of gloves, and the best pairs will allow you to interact with your phone without having to remove them. The Achiou touchscreen gloves are up to the challenge, according to one shopper, who described the gloves as "super warm" and gave "no problem" when it came to using them with a touchscreen phone. They're designed from a knit material that has four-way stretch, according to the brand, and the gloves are breathable, which prevents your hands from overheating.
If your idea of winter fun involves time spent with your feet firmly planted on the ground, there are still accessories designed with you in mind. Consider the Lorita cabin socks, which arrive in a pack of five. Available in 22 solid colors and patterns, all of the socks are made from 36 percent polyester, 35 percent wool, and 29 percent cotton.
To buy: amazon.com, $13 (originally $30)
"These socks turned out to be my perfect sock," said one of the 3,600 five-star reviewers. "Just the right amount of warmth, stretch and ankle-height — plus they're pretty!"
If you've been eyeing a shawl-style scarf, the Wander Agio scarf is likely your speed. The scarf is made from acrylic, and it's large (79 inches by 23 inches). Plus, the scarf arrives with a dust bag, so you can safely store it away whenever you're not wearing it.
"Love these scarves! They're super soft and comfy, very warm especially when wrapped a couple times, and they're long enough that you can do that," wrote a shopper, who also mentioned the scarf doesn't "shed heavily on black clothes."
To buy: amazon.com, $26
No matter if your winter plans include plenty of activities or an afternoon lounging by a fire with a great read, slippers are always welcomed. These clog-style slippers offer soft Microterry fabric, memory foam, and added arch support — and Amazon multiple shoppers say they're "so comfy."
"These may be my all-time favorite slippers," one reviewer shared. "The soles are very solid, the arch support is just right, and the cozy insides are the best ever."
While some of these wintery finds can definitely help to equip you for a day on the slopes, the majority of them are meant to add style and warmth to everyday outfits. Shop them so you can stay comfortably bundled all season long.
To buy: amazon.com, $11 (originally $12)
To buy: amazon.com, $16