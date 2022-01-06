Amazon Has a Secret Section With Winter Hiking Clothes, Shoes, and Accessories All Under $100
With COVID-19 cases on the rise, you may find yourself once again planning outdoor adventures. But if you live in a cold climate or hope to visit somewhere with freezing temperatures, you'll need the proper clothing, shoes, and accessories to keep you warm. Luckily, Amazon curated a section of winter hiking fashion, and we found the 16 best options for less than $100.
Shop Winter Hiking Clothes
- Hanes EcoSmart Crewneck Sweatshirt, $11
- Loritta Wool Socks 5-Pack, $19 (originally $30)
- Amazon Essentials Outdoor Hiking Pants with Utility Pockets, $22 (originally $26)
- Baleaf Quick-Dry Hiking Joggers, $30 (originally $33)
- Libin Quick-Dry Cargo Joggers, $32
- Columbia Benton Springs Half-Snap Pullover, $40 (originally $65)
- Amazon Essentials Lightweight Water-Resistant Packable Puffer Coat, $51
- Marmot Precip Lightweight Waterproof Rain Jacket, $85 (originally $90)
Shop Winter Hiking Boots and Accessories
- Carhartt Insulated Gloves with Waterproof Wicking Insert, $25
- Smartwool Merino Sport 250 Reversible Beanie, $28
- Smartwool Merino 150 Neck Gaiter, $30
- Arc'teryx Chunky Knit Hat, $49
- Skechers Hiking Boot, $68 (originally $94)
- Adidas Outdoor Terrex Hiking Shoe, $77
- Columbia Newton Ridge Waterproof Hiking Boot, $90
- Merrell Alpine Hiking Boot, $90 (originally $95)
Whether you're planning a miles-long hike, going for a casual stroll, or simply dining outdoors, you'll need warm layers. Starting from the top, the Columbia Benton Springs Half-Snap Pullover is on sale for $40, which is 38 percent off the original price. It's made from super soft fleece with a stand collar and functional buttons a quarter of the way down the front. You can choose from 21 color combinations and sizes XS Petite through 3X.
To buy: amazon.com, $40 (originally $65)
To keep your legs dry during unpredictable weather, grab a pair of the Baleaf Quick-Dry Hiking Joggers for $30. They have an elastic waistband with a drawstring inside for a customizable fit, zippered side pockets, and elastic cuffs around the ankles. You can either wear the joggers on their own or layer a pair of leggings underneath for extra warmth.
To buy: amazon.com, $30 (originally $33)
You'll, of course, need a jacket to top off the look, so we recommend checking out the Amazon Essentials Water-Resistant Puffer Coat. It's the number-one best-selling down alternative jacket on Amazon, and it has nearly 5,500 perfect ratings. The jacket hits right around the mid-thigh, and it has a hood, a two-way zipper up the front, and zippered side pockets. Plus, it folds up into a small bag for easy packing. Choose from 17 colors and patterns, and sizes XS through XXL.
To buy: amazon.com, $51
Once you've got your winter hiking outfit covered, you'll also need comfortable shoes and cold-weather accessories. The Skechers Hiking Boots are on sale for $68, and they come highly recommended from Amazon shoppers. They have memory foam insoles, mesh fabric on the tongue and on the back opening for breathability and comfort, and rubber outsoles with traction.
"We took up hiking since COVID started, and we didn't want to stop even when winter started, so we wanted to get some waterproof hiking boots," a reviewer said. "Not only are they waterproof, but they keep my feet so warm, and they are super comfortable. They also must make me have better form when hiking because my calves always hurt when I hiked, but ever since I got these boots, the pain has gone away."
To buy: amazon.com, $68 (originally $94)
And for accessories, you can shop hats, gloves, and scarves from top brands at affordable prices. Go for the Arc'teryx Chunky Knit Hat to keep your ears warm, and pair it with the Smartwool Merino 150 Gaiter to protect your neck from harsh temperatures. To keep your hands toasty, consider the Carhartt Insulated Gloves, which have more than 2,300 five-star ratings.
Related Items
With these warm layers and protective accessories, you'll be ready to take on whatever activities you have planned this winter. Check out Amazon's entire outdoor fashion section here.