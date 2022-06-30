This Popular Beach Tent Can Be Set Up in 'Under a Minute' — and It's Up to 49% Off Right Now

A summer spent by the beach is a great one in our books. But sometimes, the sun is just too hot to handle. Sure, beach umbrellas do the trick, but they can be cumbersome to tote along with all of your other gear and sun essentials. Not to mention that they can be tricky to set up and keep anchored in the sand. If you're in need of a reliable beachside sun shade that offers hassle-free assembly, Amazon shoppers have the ultimate hack: the WhiteFang Beach Tent.

Not looking to spend a lot of money on another piece of beach gear? Well, we have good news for you: It's on sale! Right now, you can get one for as little as $46 thanks to Amazon's early Prime Day sale. The top-rated pop-up beach tent will remain up to 49 percent off until Prime Day 2022, which takes place on July 12 and 13, but we recommend adding one to your cart ASAP so you'll have it in time for your next family beach outing.

Measuring 99 inches by 55 inches by 55 inches, the WhiteFang Beach Tent is roomy enough to fit three to four people and is designed with a quick popping mechanism at the top so you can get it set up, according to the brand. To ensure stability, it comes with five sandbag attachments, eight steel stakes, and six sand stakes so you don't have to worry about the wind carrying it away. When it's not in use, the tent easily folds into a handy carrying bag for seamless transport to and from the car.

It's made with a durable, high-density polyester material with UV protection. The beach tent is also equipped with mesh windows for increased airflow and visibility, but if you need privacy, the floor folds up to create a door when it's time for diaper changes, breastfeeding, and nap time, making it a great pick for families. Inside, you'll find convenient storage pockets so you can keep your beach essentials safe from the sun and sand but still close by.

More than 3,100 Amazon shoppers have left the WhiteFang Beach Tent a five-star rating, with many praising its easy assembly, lightweight construction, and great sun protection in their reviews.

"The tent is amazing," one customer exclaimed. "[It's] super easy to put up… I was able to quickly put the tent up by myself. [It] took me less than five minutes." A parent with young children raved, "If you want a beach tent, this is the one to get." They added, "When they say lightweight, they mean it; I can lift this tent in its carry bag with just my pinky." Vouching for its pop-up design, the reviewer was happy to report that it "truly sets up with basically no effort," noting that it took them "under a minute."

According to another reviewer, it holds up well against strong winds. And, they mentioned that they were able to fit "a couple of beach chairs and a cooler" inside to enjoy the shade during their beach trip. Echoing their review, another shopper wrote, "It held steady, even in the wind, and it was the perfect amount of cover for our family of three. My husband was able to take a nap, and my son was able to play with the sand."

And, since it's so compact, a customer said it was easy to bring along for a 10-day beach vacation: "[It] popped up and stayed in place, even in the gulf breeze! It was by far the best money spent. I couldn't recommend this product more."

Make every spot on the beach the perfect place to lounge with the WhiteFang Beach Tent. Get one on Amazon while it's up to 49 percent off ahead of Prime Day. And remember, there's still time to sign up for a Prime membership; start your free 30-day trial today so you can be privy to more early deals and discounts when the two-day sale event rolls around.