These Comfortable White Sneakers Are Perfect for Summer Travel — and They're All Under $100
When you're packing for a trip, it's important that you give your footwear choices the same consideration as your outfits. After all, you'll probably spend plenty of time on your feet during most trips, so it's always a good idea to enlist the help of your most supportive and comfortable shoes. And if you ask us, no wardrobe item comes in handy more when you're traveling than a pair of crisp white sneakers.
The quintessential footwear style instantly elevates your outfit with its sleek look, whether the sneakers are made from leather, suede, or mesh, while still delivering lasting comfort and support. Not to mention they'll go with pretty much any outfit for any occasion. Embarking on a day of sightseeing? Keep things casual and pair them with shorts, flowy pants, or your favorite jeans to go explore. Headed to dinner? Dress them up a bit with a flouncy skirt, dress, or jumpsuit to stay trendy and comfortable. Opt for an athletic pair if your itinerary calls for sporty activities and outdoor adventures so you can give your feet the necessary support while still creating a fashionable athleisure outfit. Trust us, the possibilities are endless once you find the right pair.
If your travel footwear wardrobe is in desperate need of a refresh, we took the liberty of pulling the best white sneakers from around the web. Included are best-selling and reviewer-loved styles from top brands such as Adidas, Superga, Keds, and more — many of which can be found on Amazon. Even better, each pair we've featured is less than $100.
Keep scrolling to explore our favorite white sneakers and find your perfect pair.
Reebok Club C 85 Sneakers
These classic leather sneakers give your favorite travel outfits a retro feel with their vintage-inspired woven label and detailed stitching. They're equipped with a padded EVA midsole to cushion your arches, maximize shock absorption, and prevent fatigue on long treks. The exterior is strengthened with a durable rubber outsole. The Club C 85 Sneakers have more than 6,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, and one reviewer said the shoes remained comfortable "as I walked over seven hours daily over the course of five days."
To buy: amazon.com, from $57
Cariuma OCA Low Off-White Canvas Sneakers
This celebrity-loved canvas sneaker puts a sustainable spin on the classic footwear style, since they're made from natural rubber, cork, organic cotton, and recycled plastic bottles. The lightweight sneaker utilizes the brand's cushioning technology with its vegan cork insole, which offers memory foam support and molds to your foot to ensure all-around comfort. In fact, one shopper compared wearing them to "walking on a cloud." Another added that they didn't require a break-in period and said they "walked in them all day" on their first wear.
To buy: cariuma.com, $79
Puma Carina Sneakers
Stylish and comfortable enough for everyday wear, the Puma Carina Sneakers draw inspiration from the '80s but still feel modern with their chunky, slightly platform sole and sleek profile. A soft sockliner molds to your feet and cushions your every step, so you can walk comfortably and confidently through airports, hotel lobbies, amusement parks, and more. "These sneakers were made for walking," one Amazon customer said in their review, noting that they wore them on a trip to New Orleans."
To buy: amazon.com, from $41
New Balance FuelCore Nergize V1 Sneaker
These fashionable trainers are an Amazon best-seller with more than 34,000 five-star ratings. Their trendy bootie silhouette keeps them trendy while also boosting their comfort, courtesy of their deep heel and ankle-stabilizing height. The FuelCore Nergize V1 Sneakers have a lightweight midsole for long-lasting cushioning, as well as impressive underfoot support for added comfort and bounce. The shoes' mesh exterior promotes airflow and their slip-on design makes it easy to put on and take off. The sneakers were "comfortable for me right out of the box," a shopper with bunions wrote. They continued, "the memory foam insole, wide toe box, and fit of the heel kept my cantankerous feet happy throughout my activities."
To buy: amazon.com, $49 (originally $65)
Adidas Runfalcon 2.0 Running Shoes
Perfect for travelers who always make time for the gym, the Adidas Runfalcon 2.0 sneakers are expertly designed to cushion, support, and stabilize your feet on every stride. They have a sturdy rubber outsole that delivers superior traction, as well as a foot-hugging EVA midsole and mesh upper to give them a lightweight feel and comfortable breathability. And, they're stylish enough to incorporate them into your everyday wardrobe, too, so you don't need to worry about several pairs of shoes bulking up your luggage. When describing how the shoes feel, an Amazon reviewer shared that the "fit is perfect, true to size, and the comfort is fabulous."
To buy: amazon.com, $54 (originally $60)
Sperry Soletide Sneakers
For shoppers looking for a more polished option, the Sperry Soletide shoes are "the perfect dressy sneakers," according to reviewers. The preppy leather sneakers are built with a cushioned Ortholite insole for all-day comfort and have a water-resistant rubber outsole that gives them grippy traction on dry and wet surfaces. They're a great footwear option for the pool, lake, boat, and other slippery locations, so be sure to pack them for your next trip. "I am so in love with both the look and the comfort of them," one Zappos shopper said. "I have worn them several times to walk around town for a few hours and they truly are very comfortable."
To buy: zappos.com, $75
Keds Champion Canvas Sneaker
It doesn't get any more classic than the Keds Champion Canvas Sneakers. The beloved tennis shoes, which have more than 14,300 five-star Amazon ratings, cushion your feet with their Ortholite insole and have a roomy toe box with a rounded toe shape. The rubber outsole offers strong grip on a variety of surfaces and gives the shoes their shock-absorbing abilities and reviewer-loved flexibility. For a better fit, you can get the canvas sneakers in narrow and wide sizes.
To buy: amazon.com, $50
Akk Athletic Walking Shoes
Perfect for trips with lots of walking, these Amazon shopper-loved athletic shoes have a memory foam insole for long-lasting support, plus other comfort-boosting details like a moisture-wicking interior, flexible knit mesh upper, and skid-resistant outsole. Their high-top construction ensures optimal ankle stabilization and the slip-on fit gives you a snug and supportive feel. One reviewer shared, "I wore them to work and was amazed at how comfy they are," adding that they have "lots of arch support." They also noted that they provided enough support and comfort when worn during a workout, too.
To buy: amazon.com, $45 with on-site coupon (originally $70)
Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker
A personal favorite of Kate Middleton, the royal-approved Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Sneakers achieve the perfect balance of elegant and athletic with their elevated tennis sneaker look. Made from breathable cotton, the popular lace-up shoes have a low-top construction that allows your ankles to move freely and comfortably as the vulcanized rubber outsole absorbs shock and provides traction. A shopper with wide feet wrote, "I walked all over New York City for 12 hours in these and [the sneakers] were [so] comfortable."
To buy: amazon.com, from $38 (originally $65)
Dr. Scholl's Essential Sneakers
Staying on trend with their suede detailing, these Dr. Scholl's sneakers help you add flair to your favorite travel outfits without compromising on comfort. The leather sneakers are fortified with the brand's Memory Foam Cool Fit footbed to keep your feet cushioned and supported throughout the day. They also feature a protective coating on the outside, boosting their defense against water, oil, and stains. They are "so comfortable and true to size," one Zappos customer explained. "People are so surprised when I tell them these are Dr. Scholl's shoes!" Another shopper added, "once I got them on my feet, I didn't want to take them off!"
To buy: zappos.com, $67 (originally $95)
Adidas Originals Superstar W Sneakers
Prepare to plan all of your outfits around these classic streetwear-style shoes. Their smooth leather upper, timeless shell toe detail, and three stripe design make the Adidas Originals standout among their competitors, giving you a stylish and comfortable shoe that you can wear for any occasion. They come with removable foam insoles for added support, and according to one Zappos reviewer, the sneakers are so comfortable that they were able to wear them at Disney World right out of the box and did not have "a single blister."
To buy: zappos.com, $95
Steve Madden Charlie Platform Sneakers
For something that's statement-making and still versatile, the Steven Madden Charlie Platform Sneakers take your wardrobe to new heights (literally) thanks to their stacked sole. The leather sneakers have a removable insole for increased comfort and have a grippy rubber outsole that gives them an edgy look and boosts traction. When comparing the Charlie Platforms to popular designer sneakers, one Nordstrom reviewer said that "these were the most comfortable."
To buy: nordstrom.com, $75