These Comfortable White Sneakers Are Perfect for Summer Travel — and They're All Under $100

The quintessential footwear style instantly elevates your outfit with its sleek look, whether the sneakers are made from leather, suede, or mesh, while still delivering lasting comfort and support. Not to mention they'll go with pretty much any outfit for any occasion. Embarking on a day of sightseeing? Keep things casual and pair them with shorts, flowy pants, or your favorite jeans to go explore. Headed to dinner? Dress them up a bit with a flouncy skirt, dress, or jumpsuit to stay trendy and comfortable. Opt for an athletic pair if your itinerary calls for sporty activities and outdoor adventures so you can give your feet the necessary support while still creating a fashionable athleisure outfit. Trust us, the possibilities are endless once you find the right pair.