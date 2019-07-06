The Style Lover's Guide to Brazil

Whether you're exploring the chic city of São Paulo, the vibrant streets of Rio de Janeiro, the wild beaches of Bahia or the Afro-Caribbean culture of Salvador, Brazil delivers in the best way. The amalgamation of the food, culture, music, and lest we forget, the caipirinhas, gives the country a colorful edge unlike any of its South American neighbors.

Brazil, quite frankly, is electric; it emanates an energy that is loud, colorful, and unapologetic. In many countries, the local fashion is a representation of the country itself and this is certainly the case for Brazil. From loud prints to cheeky bikinis to accessories with a sense of humor, Brazilian brands have a way of lifting our spirits.

Below, we've asked 8 of Brazil's best fashion designers about their favorite places to visit and what to wear when you go.

Solar do Unhão, the Modern Art Museum of Bahia

Brazilian Designers on Their Favorite Travel Spots Credit: Karol Kozlowski Premium RM / Alamy Stock Photo

"Whenever I'm in Salvador, I try to visit the stunning Solar do Unhão, the Modern Art Museum of Bahia. By the sea, I love its details such as the main gate by artist Carybé, the Portuguese tiles, and stairs by Lina Bo Bardi. They always have nice art exhibitions and the spot is one of the best to watch the sunset. I'm always impressed by how blessed this place is. The favela right beside it has the most luxurious view." – Juliana Affonso Ferreira, Designer of Isolda

Wear to Go: Isolda Off the Shoulder Lorena Top

Brazilian Designers on Their Favorite Travel Spots Credit: Courtesy of Far Fetch

Shopping and Eating in São Paolo

Brazilian Designers on Their Favorite Travel Spots Credit: David Bank/Getty Images

"I was born in raised in São Paulo. There, I shop in the most charming neighborhood called Jardins. São Paulo is a gigantic city with over 12 million people and you can find all sorts of different things to do with great museums like the MASP and the Pinacoteca. [There's also] an incredible food scene from tiny Italian restaurants such as TonToni to established steak houses (churrascarias) like Rodeio. My very favorite place to end a busy day in the city is to have a drink at the Skye Bar on the rooftop of the iconic Hotel Unique in the heart of the city overlooking the Ibirapuera Park — one of the biggest parks in Latin America." – Serpui Marie of Serpui

Wear to Go: Serpui Woven Design Clutch Bag

Brazilian Designers on Their Favorite Travel Spots Credit: Courtesy of Far Fetch

The Beaches in Trancoso

Brazilian Designers on Their Favorite Travel Spots Credit: Getty Images

"I go every year to Trancoso for the beautiful beaches and amazing restaurants and little stores in the Quadrado. Whenever I'm in the mood for pizza, Maritaca is my place; for local and unforgettable meals Cantinho Doce is on to the list. My go-to hotel there is the UXUA — it's my sanctuary for inspiration and contact with nature." – Bia Daidone, Designer of Bia Daidone

Wear to Go: Bia Daidone 24k Gold Plated Earrings

Brazilian Designers on Their Favorite Travel Spots Credit: Courtesy of Moda Operandi

Itacaré, Bahia

Brazilian Designers on Their Favorite Travel Spots Credit: Jill Gehring/Getty Images

"I love Sítio Refúgio in Itacaré, Bahia. It's a quiet and calm place in the middle of an area of environmental protection in the amazing Itacaré. They have trails, yoga practices, and massages there. It's really close to waterfalls, too. Everything is really zen and peaceful. I love to go there and relax." – Adriana Degreas, Designer of Adriana Degreas

Wear to Go: Adriana Degreas Bikini Set

Brazilian Designers on Their Favorite Travel Spots Credit: Courtesy of Far Fetch

Chapada Diamantina National Park

Brazilian Designers on Their Favorite Travel Spots Credit: Getty Images

"One of the most special places in Brazil is the Chapada Diamantina, it's magic! I used to go there with my grandfather to the family farm, where we would go swimming in this little stream and the sand would be filled with crystals, it was unforgettable! So many waterfalls and wonderful nature! The best town to be in is called Lençóis with many cute hotels and pousadas for all tastes and budget. My favorite is Hotel de Lençóis, [which is] rustic but super chic and cozy. For food, definitely try Cozinha Aberta (means Open Kitchen) for delicious local meals and Roda D'água inside the Hotel de Lencois!" – Alessandra Affonso Ferreira, Designer of Sissa

Wear to Go: Sissa Denim Martinica Dress

Brazilian Designers on Their Favorite Travel Spots Credit: Courtesy of Bossa Concept

Exploring Belo Horizonte

Brazilian Designers on Their Favorite Travel Spots Credit: Danny Lehman/Getty Images

"I am a typical Mineira; I was born and raised in my favorite city in Brazil, Belo Horizonte, which means beautiful horizon. As a typical Mineira, eating a cheese roll for breakfast is a part of my daily routine and I love them very hot. I love spending my weekend hiking on the hills around the city and afterwards going to a bar with my friends where I can drink a really good craft beer. My favorite one is Backer Brewing, the first and best craft beer in town. Belo Horizonte is one of the biggest cities in Brazil, but in my opinion, the one you can find a sort of different scenarios like mountains, waterfalls, countryside, and modern constructions downtown. You can have a great time eating in a really good restaurants like O Italiano. I could also spend an entire day appreciating the The Instituto Inhotim which is a Contemporary Art Center and Botanical Garden located in Brumadinho, 60 km away from Belo Horizonte. Its 140-hectare visitation area is made up of forest fragments and gardens, with an extensive collection of rare tropical species and where contemporary artworks of international relevance are installed. And one of the biggest open air museums in the world." – Hana Khalil, Designer of Hana Khalil Swimwear

Wear to Go: Hana Khalil Wavy Dream Panneau

Brazilian Designers on Their Favorite Travel Spots Credit: Courtesy of Hana Khalil

Curuipe Beach, Bahia

Brazilian Designers on Their Favorite Travel Spots Credit: Marcelo Nacinovic/Getty Images

"Bahia is my favorite place in the world. I travel there every New Year's Eve and one day I hope to have my own piece of land there to call my own. My favorite spot is on Curuipe Beach next to Espelho Beach — the location with the strongest energy I've ever felt. It is where the river meets the sea, the cliffs are made up of different colors and textures, there are endless coconut groves, paradisiacal beaches lapped by warm, clear seas and a strong local indigenous culture. This is where I escape to to recharge my energies and from where I often draw inspiration for my collections." – Marcella Franklin, Designer of Haight

Wear to Go: Haight Vintage Leopard Print Bikini

Brazilian Designers on Their Favorite Travel Spots Credit: Courtesy of Matches Fashion

Rio de Janeiro

Brazilian Designers on Their Favorite Travel Spots Credit: Philippe Cohat/Getty Images

"Rio is my city. My favorite restaurant is ARP at the Hotel Arpoador. It's perfect to have lunch by the ocean on Sundays. I love to swim and head back straight to the table! I also always visit Instituto Moreira Salles; there's always a nice exhibition and the house is gorgeous with an amazing garden by Burle Marx." – Leo Neves, Designer of Wai Wai

Wear to Go: Wai Wai Jabuticaba Acetate Bag