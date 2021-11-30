This Is the Best-selling Backpack for Travel and Hiking on Amazon — and It's on Sale for Cyber Monday
Do you pack multiple backpacks when you travel? If you do, you're not alone; different bags can serve a different purpose. For example, a commuter backpack works wonders while flying because you can slip your laptop inside, while a daypack is much more suitable to carry the essentials you may need while hiking the trails or roaming around a new-to-you city. If you're searching for a day bag, this one is the best-selling hiking backpack on Amazon — and it's on sale for Cyber Monday.
With more than 10,800 five-star ratings, the Waterfly Crossbody Sling Backpack is customer-loved and convenient. It includes multiple compartments — the main part of the daypack measures 7 inches by 3.5 inches by 15 inches, and the secondary smartphone compartment measures 3.5 inches by 1.5 inches by 7.5 inches. Because the makers had durability in mind when designing the zipper backpack, the exterior is 100 percent nylon, while the interior features a polyester lining.
To buy: amazon.com, $18 (originally $24)
"My husband wore this bag for 10 days while we traveled in Europe," wrote one of the 1,300 five-star reviewers. "Bag is smartly designed to hold quite a few essential travel tools without being too big...We were able to bring along two bottles of water, sunblock, bug repellent, power packs, medicine and multiple phones. Getting to our items was easy and the option to wear the bag in the front was reassuring in crowded, high risk for pick pocketing areas."
The crossbody backpack also includes multiple additional features, like a mesh water bottle pocket, convenient headphone pocket, and an adjustable shoulder strap. Another bonus of the backpack is you can choose to wear it diagonally across your back or across your chest so your bag is in full view.
To buy: amazon.com, $20 (originally $26)
"This sling is great for short, day hikes," added another reviewer. "It's lightweight and comfortable and looks nice as well. I enjoy the multiple compartments and pockets. They keep everything well-organized and tidy. The bag is big enough to hold everything I need comfortably. The sling allows [you] to switch [the] sides where the strap attaches, which is a thoughtful and convenient feature. It's made of a nice, durable material and has some reflective elements for safety. I would definitely recommend this for travelers and casual hikers."
Whether you're hiking the trails, touring a theme park, or exploring a city, the Waterfly Crossbody Sling Backpack allows you to keep your essentials close at hand. Shop it in 12 colors while the Cyber Monday sale lasts.