This Best-selling Puffer Is on Sale for $55 — and It Has a Special Feature for Traveling
Traveling in cold weather can prove to be difficult. Bulky sweaters, hats, and thermals take up more space in your suitcase than warmer weather staples like T-shirts, shorts, or bathing suits. Not to mention that extra layers might be needed in case you get overheated indoors. Plus, it can be hard to know what kind of jacket to bring if the weather is inconsistent when you visit. One way to save on valuable packing space is by investing in a lightweight jacket — that way you have something to wear when it's not freezing outside, and you can add layers whenever you get cold.
Amazon shoppers bring the Wantdo Packable Down Jacket on their trips because it "packs down tiny to fit into luggage, is extremely lightweight, soft, and comfortable to wear." And right now the best-seller is 19 percent off when you use the additional coupon at checkout, which makes it cost less than $60.
The jacket is filled with 78 grams of hypoallergenic responsibly-sourced down insulation, fits into an included carrying pouch, and is lighter than a 12-ounce water bottle — so it's easy to carry around. It comes in women's and men's sizes and is available in multiple colors including navy, dark green, light blue, and pink. There are also two outer zippered pockets and two internal pockets that can hold your essentials, as well as an attached hood and elastic cuffs to shield the wind. To further protect against the elements, the jacket has a water-repellent coating.
To buy: amazon.com, $56 with coupon (originally $68)
Nearly 6,000 customers have given the packable puffer a perfect rating, with some saying it's their "new favorite jacket." "I love the coat, and so do others apparently because I started getting compliments the first night I wore it," another reviewer wrote. "I wish I would have had this on my Europe trip last year because it's so lightweight, but keeps me so surprisingly warm."
Shoppers even said that the jacket performs just as well as more expensive versions: "I can't believe I was going to buy one similar for $200," a shopper added. "I wore it hiking in 50-degree weather and I was burning up. Not because of the activity but because this jacket makes you so warm! I was so surprised at how well this jacket keeps me warm."
If you're looking for a stylish packable jacket that you can wear during your fall and winter vacations, you won't want to pass up this affordable option from Wantdo. Shop it on Amazon while it's discounted.