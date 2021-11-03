This Best-selling Puffer Is on Sale for $55 — and It Has a Special Feature for Traveling

Traveling in cold weather can prove to be difficult. Bulky sweaters, hats, and thermals take up more space in your suitcase than warmer weather staples like T-shirts, shorts, or bathing suits. Not to mention that extra layers might be needed in case you get overheated indoors. Plus, it can be hard to know what kind of jacket to bring if the weather is inconsistent when you visit. One way to save on valuable packing space is by investing in a lightweight jacket — that way you have something to wear when it's not freezing outside, and you can add layers whenever you get cold.