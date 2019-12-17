Amazon’s Best-selling Ski Jacket Comes in 15 Different Colors — and It’s Only $80

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

Ski season is finally here, and if you’ve been looking to buy a new ski jacket before you hit the slopes, you’re in luck! Amazon shoppers have designated the Wantdo Mountain Waterproof Ski Jacket the best outerwear for shredding powder this winter.

It’s easy to see why it’s so popular. Besides being water-repellant and windproof, the sleek coat also boasts a soft fuzzy lining and a heat-retaining polyester shell. The detachable storm hood helps keep you warm, while the jacket’s adjustable cuffs, inner windproof snap skirt, and internal drawcord hem keeps the wind out.

The durable jacket also features numerous inner and outer pockets to store all your ski essentials, and its fixture to support earphone lines prevents your headphone wires from getting tangled while in action. Plus, it helps that it will look just as good on the slopes as it will back in the lodge for après-ski drinks.

With details like that, it’s no wonder that it’s the best-selling ski jacket on Amazon right now, picking up 3,300 (and counting) positive reviews. “My favorite ski jacket ever! This thing is ridiculously warm,” said one shopper. “I’ve skied in 10-20 degree weather with just an undershirt and been sweating. This is an AMAZING jacket for cold weather. You really can’t beat it for the price.”

“This was perfect in every way,” said another. “Took a trip to Northern Canada where it got to -15 degrees outside. Wore this while ice walking, snowshoeing, cross country skiing, dog sledding, and just walking in blizzard conditions, and it kept me plenty warm without restriction. It was definitely waterproof as I was everywhere jumping in the snow and never got wet.”

The jacket comes in 15 different colors and ranges in size from small to XXL. While most customers say it fits as expected, they do recommend sizing up if you plan on wearing thick sweaters underneath it — though many say the jacket is so warm, you won’t even need to layer up.

Perhaps the best part? You can shop the already affordable coat at a discount when you click the coupon box before adding to cart, meaning Wantdo’s ski jacket can be yours for just $74.

