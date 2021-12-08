Amazon's Best-selling Cozy Scarf Makes the Perfect Travel Wrap — and It's $11 Right Now
Whether you're getting to your destination by car, bus, train, or by plane, frequent travellers (especially those who are airborne) know the journey can be a cold one. Lugging a heavy blanket or thick puffer jacket isn't convenient or practical — that's why a long, cozy scarf should always be at the top of your packing list, doubling as a blanket in a pinch.
That's exactly what shoppers say about the Wander Agio Warm Winter Wrap Scarf, the number one best-selling scarf on Amazon. It has over 12,000 five-star ratings thanks to its soft-to-the-touch quilted cotton material and large dimensions (79 inches long by 23 inches wide) that make it easy to wrap around yourself twice or use as a shawl or blanket.
To buy: amazon.com, $11 with Amazon Prime membership and coupon (originally $16)
The Wander Agio Scarf is already affordably priced at just $16, but right now, there's a 15 percent off clickable coupon on the product page, which brings it down to under $14. But, if you're an Amazon Prime member, that price is even lower with a special Prime-exclusive discount that makes the scarf only $11.
"I bought this scarf because I am an everyday scarf-wearer in the cooler weather," one shopper wrote. "I think this scarf complements every outfit I put it with. It is not small, it is thick, the colors look exactly like the picture. I like that I can use it as a shawl and not just a scarf. I've received many compliments wearing this scarf. It is long enough where I can tie it in different ways and [it] doesn't look or feel cheap. The scarf does not scratch at my neck. If you are looking for a quality scarf, I would recommend it. I will be purchasing another!"
Another noted it's the perfect travel companion for both indoor and outdoor wear. "I took this with me on a camping trip to stay warm on the plane," they wrote, adding, "It is a fantastic travel scarf! I also used it as a shawl and mini blanket. It's warm, light, and hides dirt really well!"
Get ready for the winter travel season with the Wander Agio Warm Winter Wrap Scarf while it's still on sale at Amazon today.