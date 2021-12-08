Amazon's Best-selling Cozy Scarf Makes the Perfect Travel Wrap — and It's $11 Right Now

"I bought this scarf because I am an everyday scarf-wearer in the cooler weather," one shopper wrote. "I think this scarf complements every outfit I put it with. It is not small, it is thick, the colors look exactly like the picture. I like that I can use it as a shawl and not just a scarf. I've received many compliments wearing this scarf. It is long enough where I can tie it in different ways and [it] doesn't look or feel cheap. The scarf does not scratch at my neck. If you are looking for a quality scarf, I would recommend it. I will be purchasing another!"