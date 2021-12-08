The Brand That Made Your Favorite White T-shirt Has a Dreamy Bedding Collection
There's nothing quite like a good set of sheets. It can take awhile to land on something that really makes your sleepy heart sing, but once you do, getting into bed feels like a magical descent into cloud-like softness and relaxation, the ultimate destination that (let's face it) you've been looking forward to all day. And it's not just your bedroom that deserves this level of coziness, either: With the holidays in full swing, each one of your guest rooms should be laced in comfort. And with the Gap Home bedding at Walmart, outfitting your bedrooms is as realistic price-wise as it is smart sleep-wise.
First, let's talk about the Gap Home collection, exclusively at Walmart. You may have previously associated Gap with wardrobe essentials (your favorite white T-shirt, that perfectly fitted pair of jeans, the one pair of socks you vaguely threaten your dryer never to lose). So think of Gap Home at Walmart as an extension of the brand's classic, clean look and high-quality feel. There are more than 400 products available, including stylish rugs, adorable kitchenware, and shockingly affordable furniture.
To buy: walmart.com, from $25
But perhaps the best part of the Gap Home collection at Walmart is the bedding. All of the colors and prints fit within the modern, neutral aesthetic Gap is known for — in other words, no matter your bedroom decor, there's a sheet or comforter set that works seamlessly. There are also a range of fabrics to choose from, as all bedding aficionados have a favorite. Cooling percale, cozy jersey, even hyper-soft washed denim; whatever your flavor, Gap Home at Walmart has the sheets for you.
Of course, one would be remiss to not mention the price point. While many modern bedding brands sell for hundreds, Gap Home at Walmart sheets sets start at $25. And it's not just sheets, either. The Washed Denim Reversible Organic Cotton Comforter Set, for example, comes in seven colors and ranges from $45 for a twin set to $55 for a queen. The three-piece set is made from 100 percent yarn-dyed cotton twill (Walmart describes it as "relaxed like your favorite denim jacket"). The set is wildly comfortable and timeless, creating the centerpiece for a bedroom that begs you to come and chill.
To buy: walmart.com, from $45
Check out all of the Gap Home bedding ahead of the holidays and give every sleeping spot in your house an upgrade. After all, this time of year is all about getting cozy, and a great set of sheets is a good place to start.
