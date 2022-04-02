These Podiatrist-approved Insoles Help Shoppers Stand on Their Feet All Day — and They're Only $20

Odds are you have a pair of shoes in your closet that you absolutely love, but can't quite wear anymore because they're uncomfortable to walk in. Despite the discomfort and inadequate arch support, you still keep them — and probably bring them along on your trips in the hopes that this time you won't end up with achy feet, swollen ankles, and pain in your lower back and knees. Does that sound about right? Well, according to nearly 40,000 Amazon shoppers, all you need to do is purchase a pair of orthotic shoe insoles to make your stylish shoes comfortable again. But not just any pair: the Walk Hero Arch Support Insoles, to be exact.