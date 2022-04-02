These Podiatrist-approved Insoles Help Shoppers Stand on Their Feet All Day — and They're Only $20
Odds are you have a pair of shoes in your closet that you absolutely love, but can't quite wear anymore because they're uncomfortable to walk in. Despite the discomfort and inadequate arch support, you still keep them — and probably bring them along on your trips in the hopes that this time you won't end up with achy feet, swollen ankles, and pain in your lower back and knees. Does that sound about right? Well, according to nearly 40,000 Amazon shoppers, all you need to do is purchase a pair of orthotic shoe insoles to make your stylish shoes comfortable again. But not just any pair: the Walk Hero Arch Support Insoles, to be exact.
As luck would have it, the shoe inserts, which have topped Amazon's best sellers list, are currently on sale for 20 percent off, bringing their price tag down to just $20. The insoles are available in unisex sizes ranging from men's 4 to 4.5 and women's 6 to 6.5 to men's 16 to 16.5 and women's 14 to 14.5. A size chart from the brand, complete with measurements, will help you find the right fit for your shoes.
According to New York City-based podiatrist Dr. Miguel Cunha, the inserts' shopper-loved support starts with the ethyl vinyl acetate (EVA) top cover, which he says offers "premium" shock absorption with its stabilizing, rigid shell, "helps minimize pain and fatigue of your feet, and "helps keep your feet cool and dry." Another standout feature is their deep heel cup. Dr. Cunha points out that this plays an important role in "protecting your feet from the heavy impact of heel strike during walking or running," as well as "helping stabilize and maintain correct foot positioning throughout the gait cycle."
Though Dr. Cunha suggests getting custom insoles made to fit your foot's unique shape and gait pattern, he says opting for a pair of more affordable shoe inserts like the Walk Hero Arch Support Insoles is still an excellent choice as "they may help provide moderate motion control, comfort, and support for everyday activities and footwear." He continued, "overall, I would recommend Walk Hero insoles to help support and maintain proper foot and leg alignment to increase comfort and minimize stress, pain, and fatigue of your feet and body."
In addition to increasing the comfort of your shoes, Dr. Cunha highlighted that the insoles will provide relief for a variety of conditions like bunions, hammertoes, and other structural misalignments. He also listed overpronation (a condition where the foot rolls excessively down and inward) as another ailment that the Walk Hero inserts can help with, noting that it can lead to "collapsed arches and ultimately result in arch and heel pain known as plantar fasciitis, shin splints, and Achilles tendonitis" when left uncorrected.
Additionally, using the insoles can help prevent injuries related to supination, which Dr. Cunha described as "when your weight rolls onto the outer edges of your feet as you take a step."
Support aside, the insoles' sleek profile allows them to seamlessly fit into your favorite closed-toe shoes, including tennis sneakers, hiking boots, running shoes, work boots, or fashion booties. After calling them a "game-changer," one buyer said "my posture and swelling have improved tremendously" while wearing them. Another added that they "instantly feel the relief" within the first five minutes of wearing the inserts.
The Walk Hero Inserts have also earned a seal of approval from reviewers that are on their feet ″all day″ for work. While explaining the "excellent results" they've experienced, an Amazon customer with plantar fasciitis said "my feet are happy and comfortable using these orthotics, not sore and tired as would be the case without support." The reviewer also revealed that they bought another pair so they wouldn't "have to switch between my walking shoes and hiking shoes."
One thankful shopper that suffers from pain associated with flat feet wrote "I felt like crying the first few days wearing these," saying that the inserts "have completely changed my life."
Ready to take your favorite shoes' support up a notch? Grab a pair of the podiatrist-approved Walk Hero Arch Support Insoles on Amazon today while they're on sale for 20 percent off.