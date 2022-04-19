At the center of every summer wardrobe is the perfect swimsuit. You know the one — it fits like a glove, accentuates your curves, and keeps everything in place so you can get the most out of your trip to the pool or beach. Having a bathing suit that you feel totally confident in is a must, which is why so many Amazon shoppers have fallen in love with the Viottiset One-piece Swimsuit, a popular women's swimwear find that is leaving wearers shocked by how ″extremely flattering″ it is.