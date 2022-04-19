This 'Straight-up Magic' $33 One-piece Is 'Hands Down' the Best Bathing Suit on Amazon, According to Shoppers
At the center of every summer wardrobe is the perfect swimsuit. You know the one — it fits like a glove, accentuates your curves, and keeps everything in place so you can get the most out of your trip to the pool or beach. Having a bathing suit that you feel totally confident in is a must, which is why so many Amazon shoppers have fallen in love with the Viottiset One-piece Swimsuit, a popular women's swimwear find that is leaving wearers shocked by how ″extremely flattering″ it is.
Right now, you can score the Viottiset bathing suit for as little as $33, which is a pretty good deal as far as swimwear goes. With a price tag that low, we encourage you to explore all of its color options — did we mention that it comes in 24 colors and prints? Sizes range from S to 2XL, and it's even available in a stylish one-shoulder cut as well.
The one-piece achieves its reviewer-loved silhouette thanks to its scooped neckline and monokini-style ruched sides, which have drawstring ties so you can customize how fitted it feels and how high the hem comes up. The fabric along the stomach is also cinched to create another flattering element. For added comfort, the bathing suit also has adjustable straps and removable padding in the bust.
Its cheeky, high-cut hem elongates the legs while giving what one shopper described as the ″perfect amount of cheekiness″ for your backside while still providing comfortable coverage. The same reviewer was so impressed with the fit that they called the one-piece "straight-up magic." Another Amazon customer shared that it has "great stretch and compression in all the right places" to make you feel supported.
It also earned a seal of approval from pregnant shoppers and new parents alike. One expectant buyer who was five months pregnant when they wore the suit wrote, "If you are thinking about it, just do it." Their review was followed by a customer who said it was their "first time wearing a one-piece" since having a baby. They were happy to report that they "felt comfortable in my own skin" while wearing it.
Several shoppers vouched for the ″super-duper flattering″ swimsuit's quality construction, highlighting that the material is ″super thick″ and ″not see-through at all, even when wet." In fact, one reviewer said that it "feels like something that would be more expensive."
The Viottiset bathing suit even won over an experienced bathing suit shopper: "I've ordered so many swimsuits from Amazon over the years and this is hands down my favorite." They added, "needless to say, I ordered another one in a different color."
And if you ask us, you could definitely wear it as a bodysuit under your favorite jeans, shorts, and skirts, which means you won't have to pack as many tops if you're headed on a tropical vacation. It will also look fashionable when paired with a caftan, sarong, or flowy beach coverup.
Ready to dive in? Get the Viottiset bathing suit on Amazon today to give your swimwear collection the ultimate refresh.