The Podiatrist-approved Brand Oprah Loves Is Having a Surprise Sale on Its Most Comfortable Shoes
Not all sneakers are created equal. And choosing sneakers over sandals and heels doesn't always guarantee you'll end the day sans sore feet and blisters. Sneakers truly deliver when they feature arch support, a cushioned insole, durable outsole, roomy, padded toe box, and stabilizing heel. And when you combine all of these things, plus podiatrist and celebrity endorsement, you know you have a real winner. That's certainly the case with Vionic.
The podiatric-approved footwear brand is known for its Vio-Motion technology, which delivers heel-to-toe cushioning and support and is found in each of its styles — many of which have earned the Seal of Acceptance from the American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA). On top of promoting foot health and having the approval of experts, Vionic also has an impressive celebrity fanbase, including stars like Oprah Winfrey. In fact, the brand was featured on the annual Oprah's Favorite Things List in 2016, 2017, and 2018.
The only problem with the Oprah-loved brand? Comfy and supportive shoes typically come with a high price tag. Fortunately, a bunch of styles have been marked down on Amazon, where shoppers can score a variety of athletic, casual, and slip-on sneakers on sale for up to 59 percent off. Whether you're looking to reduce foot pain or are on the hunt for a comfortable walking shoe that doesn't compromise on style, keep scrolling for our top picks for Vionic shoes on sale. But hurry, certain colors and sizes are already selling out, so you'll have to act fast to secure your favorite pair.
Related Items
Vionic Women's Nana Sneaker
Sporty and cute, the Nana sneakers achieve their sleek exterior using a contrasting combination of suede and satin materials. Their arch support and ultra-cushioned memory foam footbeds cradle your feet while giving you an extra pep in your step, making them perfect for walking tours, long strolls, busy travel days, and more. The midsoles are shock absorbing, which means they will reduce pain in your joints. Reviewers with high arches, plantar fasciitis, and other foot ailments say they deliver "all-day comfort." Choose between four classic colors (black, red, navy, and yellow) and sizes 5 to 11 wide.
To buy: amazon.com, from $40 (originally $120)
Vionic Women's Brisk Jada Slip-on Sneaker
These laceless sneakers are easy to slip on and offer cushioning and support for long walks, runs, and workouts with their EVA orthotic insole. They promote proper alignment, which translates to less pain in your arches, heels, toes, and even lower back. They're also supportive for flat feet, high arches, bunions, and heel spurs thanks to their arch support midsole, deep heel cup, and forefoot cushioning, according to the brand. The sneakers' breathable mesh exteriors increase airflow and their durable rubber outsoles absorb shock and encourage foot and ankle stabilization for a comfortable stride, every time. Grab it in three colors and in sizes 6 to 11 wide.
To buy: amazon.com, from $75 (originally $100)
Vionic Women's Brisk Maren Sneaker
These walking sneakers were made for all-day comfort with their EVA orthotic insoles and ergonomic rubber soles. They're designed to hug the natural curves of your feet, provide optimal cushioning and support, and feature flexible yet durable materials so your feet and ankles are stabilized without feeling restricted. The sneakers' mesh exterior promotes breathability, which will come in handy if you're traveling to a warm location or have a long day of walking planned. One reviewer even said that they're out-of-the-box comfy. Another wrote, "These are very comfortable, roomy in the toe area, love the arch support insole, and extremely lightweight."
To buy: amazon.com, from $70 (originally $90)
Vionic Women's Magnolia Karigan Platform Lace-up Sneaker
Marked down nearly 60 percent off and still available in lots of colors and sizes, the Magnolia Karigan Platform Lace-Up Sneakers are perfect for casual strolls, running errands, boarding flights, heading to brunch, and so much more. The versatile and stylish suede sneakers have contoured and cushioned footbeds for ultimate arch support, plus padded tongue pads for extra comfort. Sizes range from 5 to 11 wide, and you have your choice of three neutral, easy-to-wear colors: sage green, slate gray, and classic black.
To buy: amazon.com, from $45 (originally $120)
Vionic Women's Walker Classic Sneaker
Giving off vintage vibes with its clunky exterior, this trendy "dad shoe" style uses Vionic's Active Motion System technology to deliver superior comfort and gait efficiency. The secret is in its 5-inch elevation, which promotes a smoother transition from heel to toe so you can enjoy a more comfortable and confident stride. That, and its signature cushioned footbed. The sneakers are available in 19 colors and sizes 5 to 12 wide.
To buy: amazon.com, from $59 (originally $110)
Vionic Women's Sky Lenora Sneaker
On-trend with their contrasting knit design, which also makes them incredibly breathable and flexible, the Sky Lenora Sneakers are a great everyday shoe for any type of traveler. Their contoured EVA footbeds cushion and conform to your arches. The shoes' heels and tongues are padded for your comfort so you can enjoy lasting support, no matter what is on your itinerary list. These sleek sneakers are available in five colors and sizes range from 5 to 12 wide.
Not convinced? One reviewer, who is a healthcare worker with bunions and hammertoes, said the sneakers are "so comfortable right out of the box." They also added that the Sky Lenora shoe "saved my feet, legs, and back" when they were working "all day on cement floors."
To buy: amazon.com, from $39 (originally $120)
Vionic Women's Curran Breilyn Casual Sneaker
Another elevated and versatile pick, the Curran Breilyn Sneakers elevate your travel wardrobe with their canvas-suede exteriors and bold shades, which include unique hues like dusty cedar and cameo pink as well as signature colors like black and navy. The comfortable sneakers have a removable EVA footbed and durable rubber outsole for outstanding support that lasts for miles.
To buy: amazon.com, from $45 (originally $142)
Vionic Women's Sky Adore Sneaker
Perfect for fans of bold footwear, the color-blocking Sky Adore Sneakers add a pop of color to your favorite outfits — but give you that stylish edge without compromising comfort. Showcasing the brand's Vio-Motion Support technology with their supportive EVA footbeds and rubber outsoles, the sneakers ensure heel-to-toe comfort and cushioning. Their mesh exterior also boosts their flexibility and breathability, which your feet will thank you for after a long, sweaty walk or run. The fan-favorite style is available in five color combinations and ranges in size from 5 to 12 wide.
To buy: amazon.com, from $54 (originally $120)