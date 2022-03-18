The Podiatrist-approved Brand Oprah Loves Is Having a Surprise Sale on Its Most Comfortable Shoes

Vionic Women's Sky Lenora Sneaker

On-trend with their contrasting knit design, which also makes them incredibly breathable and flexible, the Sky Lenora Sneakers are a great everyday shoe for any type of traveler. Their contoured EVA footbeds cushion and conform to your arches. The shoes' heels and tongues are padded for your comfort so you can enjoy lasting support, no matter what is on your itinerary list. These sleek sneakers are available in five colors and sizes range from 5 to 12 wide.

Not convinced? One reviewer, who is a healthcare worker with bunions and hammertoes, said the sneakers are "so comfortable right out of the box." They also added that the Sky Lenora shoe "saved my feet, legs, and back" when they were working "all day on cement floors."

To buy: amazon.com, from $39 (originally $120)