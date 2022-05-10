Shoppers Say They're 'Spoiled for Life' After Wearing These Comfortable, Podiatrist-approved Walking Sandals
Finding a quality pair of sandals that successfully supports your arches while still offering a fashionable look isn't always an easy feat. But thanks to brands like Vionic, you no longer have to sacrifice comfort for style, especially when it comes to sandals and flip-flops. In fact, there's one pair from the podiatrist-approved footwear brand that we have our eyes on for summer: the Vionic Roma Wedge Slingback Sandals.
And, as luck would have it, they just went on sale. Right now, you can score a pair of the ultra-supportive sandals for up to 42 percent off, a discount that brings their $110 price tag down to just $63. There's no telling how long this impressive deal will last, so we recommend getting a pair now before the price goes back up.
The podiatrist-approved Vionic Roma Wedge Slingback Sandals have thoughtfully designed footbeds, which prioritize support in the arches, heels, and toes for optimal comfort. The contoured design hugs your arches to keep your feet in place so you can enjoy a natural stride, whether you're walking around the block, running errands, making your way through a busy airport terminal, or embarking on a sightseeing tour through cobblestone streets.
Their deep heel cups and cushioned toe boxes also promote stability, while working together to absorb shock and alleviate pressure for longer walks with fewer aches and pains. For additional comfort, the sandals have thick rubber soles with a 1.25-inch platform and 2-inch heel. They also have adjustable hook-and-loop slingback straps for increased stability, so you can securely fit the shoes to your feet without worrying about them coming off mid-stride.
Shoppers have their choice of six trendy yet timeless colors to choose from, ranging from classics like black, white, and brown, to bold hues like light pink, yellow, and a navy and gray combination. They're available in sizes 5 to 12 and include wide widths if you need a roomier fit.
"These are cute walking shoes," one Nordstrom Rack shopper wrote, adding that they "fit well" and are "very comfortable." Another reviewer chimed in to add that they "love the way the sandal feels on my arch." They also highlighted that the shoes' adjustable straps helped them find the "perfect fit," which they said is "great for when your feet swell in the summer heat."
A third customer mused that they've been "spoiled for life" since making the switch to Vionic footwear. They also called the Roma Wedge Sandals' footbed "wonderfully comfortable" in their review.
To buy: nordstromrack.com, $63 (originally $110)
The sandals can also be purchased on Amazon (although more sizes are still in stock at Nordstrom Rack), where they've also earned praise from reviewers. One shopper compared wearing the Roma Wedges to ″walking on a pillow,″ while another reviewer with plantar fasciitis said that they're the ″most comfortable sandals I have ever tried.″
Curious to see if the Vionic Roma Wedge Slingback Sandals are worth the hype? Grab a pair at Nordstrom Rack today and treat your feet to their dreamy podiatrist-approved footbed. We have a feeling you'll never want to take them off.