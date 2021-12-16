Shoppers Say This French Anti-aging Eye Cream Dramatically Reduced Wrinkles and Fine Lines After a Few Weeks
The stress of work, life, and travel can do a number on skin, especially when just thinking about walking through an airport terminal can make your heartbeat skyrocket. If you don't love the idea of this stress showing up on your face, there are anti-aging products that can help undo the damage. Enter: the Vichy Mineral 89 Eye Cream — which reduces wrinkles and dark circles around your eyes (a prime target for signs of stress and lack of sleep).
More than 4,200 Amazon shoppers have given the French eye cream a perfect rating, saying that it's a "new favorite" product in their beauty routine thanks to its gentle, non-irritating formula and approachable price point that gives "dramatic results." The serum has a lightweight gel texture that easily gets absorbed into your skin. For the best results, Vichy recommends massaging a small amount around the contour of the bottom of your eye after you wash your face in the morning and at night.
One reason why the formula works so well on most skin types? Maybe because its main ingredient is water — not just any old water though, as the brand sources it from volcanoes in France and it has 15 essential minerals that strengthen the skin barrier against external aggressors like dry air and pollution. Caffeine and hyaluronic acid plump skin, add brightness, and reduce the appearance of wrinkles, while soothing shea butter locks in moisture so that your skin stays hydrated over the course of your day.
"I got introduced to this product by an older woman at my nursing home. She is 75 years old, a retired model, [and] her face looks amazing," one reviewer said. "She told me that one of her secrets was using this product for many years… I have been using this moisturizer for my under eyes for about a month and I can see the difference. I feel like it gives you a little lift and the moisture feels great. And every time I put my makeup over it, it's not cakey."
Shoppers with sensitive skin have also given it praise: "Excellent eye cream. I dab a drop all around my orbital bone. Suddenly, my tired-looking, puffy eyes look rested, alert, and de-puffed. I love this! Also, my skin is very sensitive, but this Vichy Mineral serum causes no reaction at all."
If you're looking for a new product to add to your morning routine, try the Vichy Mineral 89 Under-Eye Cream and experience its anti-aging effects for yourself.