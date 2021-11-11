Hikers and Skiers Say This Thermal Underwear Set Makes the Best Base Layer — and It's on Sale
From hiking and camping as the leaves change, to getting prepped for skiing in the first snowfall, the end of the year brings with it a new range of outdoor activities. Of course, that also calls for doing inventory to get your gear in check.
While that means making sure you have big-ticket items like tents and ski bags ready to go, you'll want to be sure you're not skipping over the basics — quite literally. There's no better way to set yourself up for a successful time outdoors when the air gets chilly than to invest in a reliable base layer. According to Amazon shoppers who've already done so by adding this one to their cart, it won't require a splurge, either.
With more than 2,900 perfect ratings, ViCherub's Thermal Underwear Base Layer Set is a favorite among customers who wear it for all their go-to outdoor activities. The best part? Right now, you can even snag a pair while they're up to 27 percent off.
To buy: amazon.com, $42 with coupon (originally $60)
"These are the perfect base layers for my fall and winter walks," one reviewer said. "The material feels light yet warm and snug. The inside is soft and stretchy. I've layered it underneath hoodies and joggers and it doesn't feel bulky. The outside feels smooth, a little slippery, which is great and makes it easier to put your outer pieces on over it. I also like to just wear them alone to lounge around the house because they are so comfortable."
Because the thermal underwear set is made with a blend of polyester and spandex, it's lightweight, breathable, and provides stretch with a built-in elastic waistband. Plus, it's sweat-wicking.
"I bought this set to use as a base layer on a skiing trip," another shopper said. "I wore them under my snowboarding gear and it was extremely warm, soft, and comfortable. The weather was warm enough at one point that I shed my jacket and was boarding only with the base layer. It held up without getting wet in the snow and wicked moisture from sweat very easily."
Temperatures are dropping and fall hikes will make way for winter sports soon. Set yourself up for success by grabbing this shopper-approved fleece base layer while it's on sale.
