Travelers Keep Raving About These Packing Cubes — and They're on Sale for $22
It's one more step in the packing process, but spending a few moments organizing your suitcase can actually create a wealth of space. You can start by creating zones in your bag (think: areas dedicated to shoes, clothes, and toiletries), and then you can roll or fold your outfits. But to take your organization up another notch, consider using packing cubes. Clearly loved by Amazon shoppers, this set has more than 8,000 perfect ratings.
The Veken packing cube set includes six pieces: an extra-large cube (17.5 by 12.75 by 4 inches), a large cube (13.75 by 12.75 by 4 inches), a medium cube (13.75 by 9.75 by 4 inches), a small cube (11 by 6.75 by 4 inches), a shoe bag, and a laundry bag. According to the brand, travelers are able to pack three times more items into their suitcases when they use these cubes, and they're on sale for as little as $22 on Amazon right now.
To buy: amazon.com, $22 (originally $29)
"These packing cubes are the only way to pack!" one customer titled their review. They continued, "These packing cubes are made well with strong zippers and viewing windows to see what is packed inside. If you are planning a trip soon and hate to pack, I would recommend you order a set of these Veken packing cubes."
Created from waterproof nylon, many users use the packing cubes to organize their clothing and shoes, which is why Veken has logos on each bag noting what's stored inside. For example, clothing is stamped on the larger cubes, while underwear, socks, and bras are noted on a smaller cube. But you can ignore the logos and use the cubes however you'd like, whether that's organizing items for multiple family members or even separating wet items from dry ones, if your travels take you by the water.
To buy: amazon.com, $23 (originally $29)
"I can't believe I didn't find these sooner," said another five-star reviewer. "These have been so great to use for all of my traveling. I've used them for longer trips in bigger suitcases, and I've used them for just weekend trips in my duffel bag. I love being able to have my clothes organized inside my bag. And I love that this set comes with a dirty laundry bag and a shoe bag. The other four bags are different sizes, so they're great for separating undergarments and socks, my day-to-day clothes, and bulkier items, like sweatshirts and light jackets. These have totally revolutionized my packing game."
Don't forget, packing cubes also make the unpacking process simple and streamlined once you arrive home. Pick up the Veken packing cubes while they're still on sale.