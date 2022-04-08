Avid Cyclists Say These $20 Padded Bike Shorts Are the Secret to Longer, More Comfortable Rides
With summer on the horizon, you've probably started daydreaming about the time you're going to spend on your favorite bike path once the weather warms up. One thing we're sure you're not looking forward to, however, is clocking in all those miles on your uncomfortable bike seat — not to mention, the chafing and tailbone pain that comes with lengthy treks.
For many cyclists, upgrading to a cushioned seat is a quick fix, but it can also be a costly one. For hundreds of Amazon shoppers, investing in a pair of Valano Padded Bike Shorts allowed for a more comfortable ride without breaking the bank. In fact, the popular padded bike shorts just went on sale for $20, making it the perfect time to pick up a pair. You can also score a set of two for as little as $40 while the promotion lasts.
The secret to the Valano Padded Bike Shorts' comfort lies in their three-dimensional pad, which is made out of high-density foam that is ergonomically shaped to fit standard bike seats. Despite its durable construction, reviewers say that the padding is extremely breathable and doesn't trap in heat during sweaty rides.
Similarly, the UPF 50+ fabric used to make the highly elastic shorts is breathable, sweat-wicking, and fast-drying to keep you cool and comfortable, while offering the perfect level of flex and support when you're pedaling or changing positions. These shorts are also equipped with an equally stretchy and comfy waistband that doesn't ride up or slip down, even on bumpy terrain. Their no-slip design also allows them to act as a protective barrier for your skin, helping to keep chafing at bay.
The Valano Padded Bike Shorts have earned a seal of approval from a variety of cyclists, and many have tested them out on lengthy rides. One reviewer wrote, "I've been on three 30-plus-mile rides so far with these and have actually finished each time without a sore behind." Another called them a "lifesaver" because their "padding is just right, they fit perfectly," and they "did not bunch or ride up while biking 40 miles."
They've also been dubbed a must for trail rides by one cyclist, who shared that they were "uncomfortable and a bit bruised" when they didn't wear them, which led them to ultimately buy another pair. "I don't want to be without them anymore!" For another trail rider, they "made a huge difference in comfort" when riding for more than 40 miles.For many shoppers, the shorts transformed the comfort of their standard bike seat and acted as a cost-effective way to improve their bike riding experience without splurging on pricey add-ons or a new saddle. An avid cyclist with an uncomfortable gel seat reported that the bike shorts have kept their bottom comfortable and even "reduced the chafing on longer rides."
But, bikers aren't the only fans. These shorts even include a fan club of motorcyclists. One said that they were going to invest in a $300 custom seat, but decided to give the affordable bike shorts a try first. "These shorts turn a painful motorcycle experience into a pleasurable off-road ride." Another wrote that they could endure a 3-hour motorbike ride without any discomfort.
Ready to make your rides infinitely more comfortable? Grab a pair of the Valano Padded Bike Shorts on Amazon today while they're discounted to $20. Trust us, your backside will thank you.