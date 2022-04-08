Avid Cyclists Say These $20 Padded Bike Shorts Are the Secret to Longer, More Comfortable Rides

They've also been dubbed a must for trail rides by one cyclist, who shared that they were "uncomfortable and a bit bruised" when they didn't wear them, which led them to ultimately buy another pair. "I don't want to be without them anymore!" For another trail rider, they "made a huge difference in comfort" when riding for more than 40 miles.For many shoppers, the shorts transformed the comfort of their standard bike seat and acted as a cost-effective way to improve their bike riding experience without splurging on pricey add-ons or a new saddle. An avid cyclist with an uncomfortable gel seat reported that the bike shorts have kept their bottom comfortable and even "reduced the chafing on longer rides."