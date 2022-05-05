This Amazon Cooling Shirt Protects You From the Sun Without Making You Sweat, and It's Only $17 Today

With summer right around the corner, we're sure you've already started mapping out your outdoor adventures for the season. Whether you're someone that enjoys a lengthy hike, spending the day fishing, or exploring your favorite lake via paddleboard or kayak, you need to protect your skin from the sun. And sometimes, slathering on sunscreen just doesn't cut it. For many adventurers, opting for sun-protective clothing is an easy and efficient way to shield their skin from the sun's harmful rays.