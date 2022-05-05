This Amazon Cooling Shirt Protects You From the Sun Without Making You Sweat, and It's Only $17 Today
With summer right around the corner, we're sure you've already started mapping out your outdoor adventures for the season. Whether you're someone that enjoys a lengthy hike, spending the day fishing, or exploring your favorite lake via paddleboard or kayak, you need to protect your skin from the sun. And sometimes, slathering on sunscreen just doesn't cut it. For many adventurers, opting for sun-protective clothing is an easy and efficient way to shield their skin from the sun's harmful rays.
Not sure which one is the best? Amazon shoppers have found a winner in the Valano Long-sleeve Sun Shirt, a popular men's activewear top that offers UPF 50+ protection and is currently on sale for as little as $17.
In addition to acting as a protective barrier from the sun's UVA and UVB rays, the Valano Long-sleeve Sun Shirt's lightweight polyester fabric keeps you cool when you're out and about. This combined with its breathable, moisture-wicking technology helps you stay dry and comfortable, even in scorching temperatures.
The shirt also has a relaxed fit so you can enjoy full mobility without feeling restricted. Plus, it's made with flat-lock seams to prevent chafing and minimize irritation for comfortable all-day wear. And, reviewers say it's incredibly soft and ″smooth to the touch.″
You can get the Valano Sun Shirt in six classic colors, including neutrals like white, navy, and charcoal gray, and light gray, as well as light blue and emerald green for a pop of color. Sizes range from S to 3XL.
According to Amazon shoppers, the Valano Sun Shirt is the perfect top for a variety of outdoor activities, since many reviewers wear it to protect them from the sun during hikes, runs, bike rides, and days spent by the water or at campgrounds. It also comes in handy for activities at home like yard work and lounging by the pool. Plus, it's sleek enough to be worn as an everyday shirt for casual outings.
It's even been dubbed a "must-buy" by one customer, who said they will be using it as a "year-round versatile staple in the wardrobe." They also added, "this shirt is so lightweight and comfortable! It was worn in 80-degree Fahrenheit weather while doing some gardening and it was amazing. [It's] so cooling and easy to wear while providing coverage from sunburn."
Speaking to its cooling abilities, another reviewer highlighted, "it's fresh and it doesn't absorb heat, so I sweat less." One buyer raved that it was still "amazingly comfortable" when temperatures reached 90 degrees Fahrenheit: "It stretches easily to what I'm doing, breathes well, and even when I started sweating, it was really comfortable."
Several customers noted that it's also comfortable enough to wear in the water. One shopper bought the UPF shirt for their husband to wear on a tropical trip: "He wore it swimming, snorkeling, and fishing" adding, "the material is soft and dries fast." Another Amazon customer added that it "launders well and does not wrinkle easily." A third buyer chimed in to say that it's "high-quality with [a] good price."
Up your protection with the Valano Long-sleeve Sun Shirt. Grab one on Amazon today while they're on sale for as little as $17.