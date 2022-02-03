The Carry-on Luggage Set With Over 10,000 Five-star Ratings Is Just $65 at Amazon Right Now

"When I got this carry-on luggage for my 10-day trip through Miami, Dallas, and New York, the first thing I thought was 'Wow, this sure is small, even for a carry-on,'" they explained. "But to my surprise, I was able to roll and pack a massive amount of clothing: two jeans, three Henley long sleeves, two Henley short sleeves, two polo shirts, three buttoned shirts, two and a half pajama sets, nine pairs of underwear, nine pairs of socks, one pair of sneakers, and a whole bunch of personal hygiene products. After all this, to my surprise, there was still room for more without using the luggage expanding zipper."