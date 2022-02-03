The Carry-on Luggage Set With Over 10,000 Five-star Ratings Is Just $65 at Amazon Right Now
Listen: We know that fitting everything you need for a trip into a carry-on suitcase is easier said than done, but if it's doable, avoiding a hefty checked bag makes traveling much smoother. The list of pros is long: You don't have to lug a giant bag down your walk-up apartment stairs or struggle to lift it into a taxi trunk, you can skip the checking line before your flight and the wait at the baggage claim after you've landed, and — maybe best of all — you don't have to worry about losing your luggage.
However, finding a carry-on suitcase that's compact with a spacious interior is no small feat, either. But luckily, over 10,000 Amazon shoppers have given this carry-on luggage set their seal of approval with a five-star rating — and it's currently on sale for just $65. The U.S. Traveler Rio Expandable Carry-on Luggage Set includes a rolling bag and a tote bag, which features a handle slip, making carrying both through the airport a breeze.
To buy: amazon.com, $65 (originally $70)
Luggage can be expensive, so to score not only a rolling suitcase but also a matching carry-on bag for less than $70 is a total steal. Made with a polyester material, both pieces in this luggage set are immune to the inevitable scratches hard-shell suitcases endure while getting tossed around during travel. "[The suitcase] made it through the airport six times and came home in just as good condition as when we left," one reviewer wrote. "Fortunately, [there were] no scuffs or marks from being handled by agents or thrown on the belt or plane, and it held a ton of stuff!"
Two outside compartments and an expandable zipper feature on the rolling suitcase allow you extra packing space. One customer broke down everything they were able to fit inside, and it's impressive.
"When I got this carry-on luggage for my 10-day trip through Miami, Dallas, and New York, the first thing I thought was 'Wow, this sure is small, even for a carry-on,'" they explained. "But to my surprise, I was able to roll and pack a massive amount of clothing: two jeans, three Henley long sleeves, two Henley short sleeves, two polo shirts, three buttoned shirts, two and a half pajama sets, nine pairs of underwear, nine pairs of socks, one pair of sneakers, and a whole bunch of personal hygiene products. After all this, to my surprise, there was still room for more without using the luggage expanding zipper."
And to top it off, even a reviewer who travels weekly claims that this carry-on luggage reigns supreme. "I've been using this bag every week for business travel," they wrote. "I've been using this for almost a year now [and] it has held up very well with all the travel I do… All in all, you get an awesome bag that is lighter weight than a bunch of the more expensive bags that I reviewed before deciding on this one."
If you're looking for an affordable carry-on suitcase set that doesn't sacrifice quality for price, you've found it. Shop the U.S. Traveler Rio Carry-on Luggage Set while it's on sale now.