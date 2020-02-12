These Ugg Fleece-lined Socks Are Ridiculously Comfortable and Perfect for Air Travel

Image zoom Courtesy of Nordstrom

There’s nothing worse than sitting on a lengthy flight in a chair with little to no legroom with uncomfortable feet. (Okay, maybe a few things are worse. Like when the in-flight Wi-Fi is down.) Personally, I’ve never been one to take off my shoes on a plane no matter how uncomfortable or constricted my feet begin to feel — I don’t want the same socks touching the floor of a plane to also touch the inside of my shoes.

To combat this, I’ve begun packing separate socks to wear during flights, and the socks that I’ve been packing have grown progressively cozier with every trip I take. I reached peak coziness, however, when I recently wore the Ugg Pom-Pom Fleece-Lined Socks, and I can never go back. Falling asleep midair will be the easiest thing you’ve ever had to do with these things cradling your feet.

You know how comfortable Ugg boots are? Multiply that by 10, and you’ll end up with these genius creations. Warm, thick, unbelievably plush, and pretty cute thanks to the little pom pom detail at the top, these socks feel like soft shoes that don’t confine your feet to a sturdy space. I even walked along the aisle on my most recent flight, and the socks were so thick that I felt like my feet were totally protected from germs and other gross floor things.

Once the flight was over, I just took them off, put them in a carrying bag, slipped that in my backpack, then put my regular shoes back on. It was so easy. But the best part is that despite how fluffy and comfy the socks are, they’re also machine-washable, so you can just throw them in with your laundry after your flight — no worries about the washing machine degrading their quality.

Customers at Nordstrom love them just as much as I do. As one review states, “Received as a Christmas gift, loved them so much, bought four pairs as gifts for loved ones. They are toasty warm, but my feet don’t perspire... Everyone I gave them to says the same.”

