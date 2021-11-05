These Ugg Fuzzy Socks Are the Comfiest Pair I Own, Hands Down — and They're Only $20 on Amazon
I consider myself something of a fuzzy sock connoisseur. Unlike many people who happily walk around their house in slippers or their bare feet, I'm nearly always in a pair of super soft, ridiculously cozy socks. I've purchased dozens of pairs in my life from all different brands, so I can say with confidence that Ugg makes the comfiest pair of fuzzy socks you'll ever own.
I first picked up a pair for myself a year ago after making the sad but necessary choice to toss out a bunch of my older fuzzy socks that had started sporting holes or losing their tread. After checking out a few options on Amazon, I decided to go with the Cozy Chenille Sock from Ugg, since a) they came in nine colors, including a seashell pink I adored, b) they cost just $20, and c) the 2,500+ ratings were by and large five stars. Said one particularly convincing reviewer: "Oh my gosh, if you are considering buying these socks DO IT! They are so comfortable and warm. I love, love, love, love them!!!!"
Ugg is known for its cozy, soft products, such as the boots I've had literally since high school that somehow still have their cushioning, so I had pretty high hopes when it came to the socks. Thankfully, when I tried them on, my expectations were met — and then some. These fuzzy socks were exceedingly comfortable, and trotting around in them truly felt like walking on a cloud. They were super warm, too, perfect for a cold winter day (or, if you're like me and basically always have freezing-cold feet, any other day, too). I also loved the look of the socks thanks to both the pretty pale-pink color and the fact that they were tall enough to cover up my ankles.
I fell in love with the socks so hard that when the holidays came around, I bought a pair as a present for my mom, who also enjoys a good fuzzy-sock situation. She adored them, raving about how much softer they were than any of her other pairs and how nice they looked on her feet.
The only downside is that after a number of washes, the color has started to fade a bit, and a thread or two has unraveled. Still, after over a year of use, the socks' comfort level hasn't changed one bit, which is what really matters. And now that the holiday season is just around the corner yet again, I'm probably going to buy a few more pairs to give as gifts, along with another pair or two for myself. The color options are just so good — that midnight purple! — and with a price this low, it almost feels silly that I haven't purchased more already.
The way I see it, you can never have too many fuzzy socks, and these Ugg options are honestly the best on the market. Shop them on Amazon below.
