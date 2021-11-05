These Ugg Fuzzy Socks Are the Comfiest Pair I Own, Hands Down — and They're Only $20 on Amazon

Ugg is known for its cozy, soft products, such as the boots I've had literally since high school that somehow still have their cushioning, so I had pretty high hopes when it came to the socks. Thankfully, when I tried them on, my expectations were met — and then some. These fuzzy socks were exceedingly comfortable, and trotting around in them truly felt like walking on a cloud. They were super warm, too, perfect for a cold winter day (or, if you're like me and basically always have freezing-cold feet, any other day, too). I also loved the look of the socks thanks to both the pretty pale-pink color and the fact that they were tall enough to cover up my ankles.