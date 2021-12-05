This 'Hotel-quality' Spa Bathrobe Has 1,400 Five-star Ratings and Costs Less Than $30 at Amazon
One of the best parts of staying in a hotel is the amenities — think salon-quality shampoo and conditioners, luxurious bedding, and plush robes. Not only do they help your stay feel more comfortable, but these small indulgences also let you relax, making your visit even more special. So it only makes sense that travelers are incorporating hotel-quality products into their daily routines at home. Looking to follow suit? Then check out the Turkish Cotton Waffle Weave Spa Bathrobe, which Amazon shoppers recommend for its "hotel-quality" feel at an affordable price. Best of all, it's on sale for less than $30 right now.
It's made from a cotton blend that gets softer after each wash and comes in sizes small to XXL. Better yet, the stylish option hits below the knee, so you don't need to worry about not being covered up enough. There are also two pockets for keeping lounging essentials like a phone, a remote control, or headphones within reach. It's available in seven different colors, including neutral black and gray, and brighter options like light blue and bubblegum pink.
The robe is so popular that 1,400 shoppers have given it a five-star rating, with some going back to buy more for their home. One reviewer even loved traveling with the robe since it's thin enough to be "packable in a suitcase."
"I loved the robe I bought for myself, [so] I purchased three more for our guest bathrooms," another added. "Our friends always remark how much they love them. Very attractive, comfy, and a bit zen! I highly recommend them."
A third customer loved that the robe reminded them of ones they wore at a hotel: "I used a robe in a hotel just like this and loved it. When I looked up the brand, it was about 70 bucks. I found this on Amazon [at a] much better price and [it] seems to be the same quality."
Whether you're looking to add a bit of hotel-style luxury to your daily routine or want to make your guests feel special, pick up the Turkish Cotton Waffle Weave Spa Bathrobe at Amazon while it's on sale for less, or shop it in more colors below.
