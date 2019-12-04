Tumi’s Semi-annual Sale Has High-end Luggage for Hundreds of Dollars Off Right Now

By Kim Duong
December 04, 2019
Courtesy of Tumi

If you thought you missed your chance to score a deal on luggage after Black Friday and Cyber Monday, don't worry. High-end travel bag brand Tumi is currently having their semi-annual sale event, and there are some major markdowns you won’t want to miss. We’re talking price cuts on some of their top-rated and best-selling products, such as suitcases, backpacks, carry-ons, and jewelry travel rolls.

But with tons of clearance travel bags to sift through, this sale event could get a little overwhelming. We’ve taken it upon ourselves to share our top picks — from stunning hardside luggage and carry-ons that could carry it all to backpacks perfect for quick getaways. Scroll through and shop our favorites, and head to tumi.com to shop the rest of their semi-annual sale.

Short Trip Expandable Packing Case

Courtesy of Tumi

To buy: tumi.com, $599 (originally $750)

International Expandable 4 Wheeled Carry-on 

Courtesy of Tumi

To buy: tumi.com, $415 (originally $595)

Tegra-Lite Max Large Trip Expandable 4 Wheeled Packing Case

Courtesy of Tumi

To buy: tumi.com, $735 (originally $1,050)

International Dual Access 4 Wheeled Carry-on 

Courtesy of Tumi

To buy: tumi.com, $679 (originally $850)

London Roll Top Backpack

Courtesy of Tumi

To buy: tumi.com, $359 (originally $450)

Wheeled Backpack

Courtesy of Tumi

To buy: tumi.com, $459 (originally $575)

Webster Backpack

Courtesy of Tumi

To buy: tumi.com, $315 (originally $450)

Collins Brief 

Courtesy of Tumi

To buy: tumi.com, $795 (originally $995)

Horton Double Zip Leather Brief 

Courtesy of Tumi

To buy: tumi.com, $459 (originally $575)

