Two Days Only: Tumi Travel Bags Are Majorly Discounted at Nordstrom Rack
Travel bags can make or break your airport experience. Flimsy backpacks and messy totes are a recipe for disaster in the security line, slowing you down and starting your trip off on a frazzled note. So, high-quality, organized travel bags are key for a smooth journey — and worth the investment. That's where Tumi comes in.
Tumi is a high-end travel brand specializing in sleek and sophisticated travel essentials, with plenty of celebrity fans to amp up its appeal and credibility. Jet-setting models like Hailey Bieber, Kaia Gerber, Karlie Kloss, and Lily Aldridge have been spotted trotting the globe with Tumi bags in hand — and they look like polished pros in every airport they step foot in. Crafted with high-quality leather in cool colors like gray mist, dusty blue, and classic black, a Tumi backpack or suitcase instantly elevates your airport look and gives you the air of a seasoned traveler.
Offering a wide array of totes, duffel bags, suitcases, briefcases, backpacks, and wallets, Tumi has every essential you need to ensure your travels go off without a hitch. The only downside to Tumi luggage is its high prices, but luckily, Nordstrom Rack is here to offer us a pre-holiday treat in the form of travel deals. The retailer majorly discounted tons of coveted Tumi items, like the brand's top-rated leather backpack, its convenient, spacious satchel, and the expandable carry-on suitcase perfect for weekend getaways.
With the holiday season rapidly approaching, you'll likely be traveling to visit family and friends soon — at the busiest time of the year, no less. To make these crowded airport adventures as seamless as possible, you need top-of-the-line travel bags to get you through security, on and off the plane, and finally, to your destination in a breeze. Tumi has been trusted to get the job done for years, by travel experts and A-listers alike.
So, now's the time to take advantage of seriously slashed prices (we're talking $245 off carry-on suitcases), and invest in pieces you'll use for years on end. And hurry, because the sale only runs through Saturday. Below, shop five more Tumi bags discounted at Nordstrom Rack, and prepare to turn heads in the airport.
