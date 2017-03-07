How to Decorate Your Home Like a Tulum Beach House

Credit: Moses Berkson

The eclectic design and décor of Tulum has long lured visitors as much as its Yucatecan cuisine and calming yoga classes overlooking azure waters. The rustic town is the antithesis of nearby Cancun's all-inclusive resorts and jam-packed beach strips, and its decorative style makes it the ultimate bohemian getaway.

In the past decade, stylish ex-pats have retreated from bustling metro areas like Brooklyn and L.A. to the laid-back Yucatan haven, but not without bringing a little modern style to the jungle. The town's look combines effortless minimalism with a focus on the natural surroundings of jungle and sea.

Hotels are built along the beach, their large open spaces filled with furniture made from driftwood and light fixtures in the shape of bird nests. Cow hide rugs and colorful Sayulita chairs amplify the tie between nature and interior design. On the jungle side, restaurants opt for open-air spaces with vintage chandeliers hung from trees and tiny tea candles dotted throughout the grounds to make Tulum its own enchanted forest.

Stores are adorned with larger-than-life handmade dream catchers that sway in the breeze and that sweet smell of traditional copal incense, a Mayan herb used for healing purposes, permeates throughout the town, giving Tulum its very own signature scent. In this bohemian refuge, the outside and inside become one.

If you want to bring a little of the beach lifestyle and look into your humble abode, it's all about neutral hues with pops of color. The Yucatan Peninsula is abundant in natural resources and many opt for using local artisans and designers to create furniture and décor. Hotels and restaurants along Tulum's beach road use handmade light fixtures created from vejuco roots and some roofs are built from dried palmetto or guano palms. There are also iconic design elements like those found at the famous Coqui Coqui Residence and Spa in nearby Coba, where organic textures and old Victorian antiques coexist.

Whether you decide to channel the traditional rustic furniture and muted tones or juxtapose organic materials with contemporary artwork and modern furniture­—a la Casa Malca—Tulum's aesthetic is always about embracing the beauty of nature. Here's a list to get you started on that dreamy beach bungalow.

1 of 28

Handmade Cotton Mayan Hammock

Credit: Courtesy of Novica

To buy: novica.com, $120

2 of 28

Neutral Henequen Cushion with Leather Accents

Credit: Courtesy of Novica

3 of 28

Zapotec Handwoven Rug

Credit: Courtesy of Novica

To buy: novica.com, $490

4 of 28

Leather Butterfly Chair

Credit: Courtesy of Urban Outfitters

5 of 28

Wilder California Solo Saguaro Art Print 

Credit: Courtesy of Urban Outfitters

6 of 28

Maryam Macrame Banner

Credit: Courtesy of Urban Outfitters
7 of 28

Locust Salaya Ikat Woven Pillow

Credit: Courtesy of Urban Outfitters

8 of 28

Arya Kilim Woven Pillow

Credit: Courtesy of Urban Outfitters

9 of 28

Industrial Wall Mirror

Credit: Courtesy of Urban Outfitters
10 of 28

Acapulco Rocker

Credit: Courtesy of Aha

11 of 28

Oasis Round Hoop Sheer Bed Canopy

Credit: Courtesy of Bed Bath and Beyond

To buy: bedbathandbeyond.com, $28

12 of 28

Hanging Rattan Chair

Credit: Courtesy of Serena and Lily

To buy: serenaandlily.com, $498

13 of 28

Zagora Tasseled Dresser

Credit: Courtesy of Anthropologie

14 of 28

Soft-Washed Linen Duvet

Credit: Courtesy of Anthropologie

15 of 28

Rustic Living Rug 

Credit: Courtesy of Anthropologie

To buy: anthropologie.com, from $198

16 of 28

Fronds Wall Art 

Credit: Courtesy of Anthropologie

17 of 28

Copal Incense Sticks 

Credit: Courtesy of CB2

18 of 28

Maya Wood Outdoor Chair 

Credit: Courtesy of CB2
19 of 28

Faux Fan Palm 

Credit: Courtesy of CB2

20 of 28

Brentwood Light Pendant 

Credit: Courtesy of West Elm

21 of 28

Serape Blanket 

Credit: Courtesy of The Little Market

To buy: thelittlemarket.com, $58

22 of 28

Ceramic Bull Skull 

Credit: Courtesy of Evoke the Spirit

23 of 28

Ceramic Taho Canister Set 

Credit: Courtesy of Evoke the Spirit

24 of 28

Hartwood Cookbook 

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $22

25 of 28

Staredown Print 

Credit: Courtesy of West Elm

To buy: westelm.com, $249

26 of 28

Crescent Moon Dream Catcher

Credit: Courtesy of Urban Outfitters

27 of 28

Handwoven Lorne Rug

Credit: Courtesy of Anthropologie
28 of 28

Coqui Coqui Candle 

Credit: Courtesy of Net-A-Porter
