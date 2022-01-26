Stay Warm on the Slopes All Day in These Under-$70 Bib Snow Pants
Other than skis or a snowboard, there are a few essentials you need in order to enjoy your day on the slopes. A pair of fleece-lined leggings, a layering sweatshirt, and a pair of goggles all rank high on the list, and a water-resistant jacket is important too. But you won't be ready for the snow or the lift without warm snow pants that are easy to move in — and Amazon shoppers are recommending this pair of women's snow pants in effusive reviews.
The TSLA bib snow pants are specially designed for skiing and snowboarding, and they have plenty of features to prove it. Their layered fabric approach includes a ripstop fabric outer, a water-resistant middle, padded insulation, and an anti-static inner. Plus, the overall-style pants have a front-zipper closure and adjustable shoulder straps, so you can easily find the right fit.
The side zippered pockets in the TSLA snow bib allow you to safely store your phone, keys, and even a snack for a mid-day refuel. You also won't have to worry about the cold creeping in thanks to boot gaiters that keep the pants securely in place.
"I love these ski bibs," said one five-star reviewer. "They have a big pocket, stretchy sides so one can wear a sweater or fleece inside, and they have stretchy shoulder straps so it doesn't bind." Added another shopper, "I was surprised at the quality for the price."
"So we picked these up for a last minute trip to go snowboarding. I am not a fan of snow or cold so I was not sure that I would have a good time but it turns out that if you are wearing the proper gear you have an entire different experience," wrote a different five-star reviewer. These pants kept us warm and cozy and allowed us to focus on learning to snowboard and have a great time."
The shopper-loved snow pants are available in 16 colors and sizes XS to XXL. Whether your next winter adventure will have you skiing, snowboarding, or hiking, follow the words of this shopper: "If you're thinking of buying these, do it."