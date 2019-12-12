10 Trees Will be Planted Every Time You Gift One of These Wooden Watches

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

There was a brief period during the 2000s in which analog watches sort of disappeared; after all, our handy mobile devices display the time in big, bold, digital format. But in recent years, watches have made a comeback as convenient and attractive accessories that add equal parts poise and fun to any ensemble. Brand-on-the-rise TruWood’s new Royal Queen wooden quartz watch, which features neutral-colored wood and a subtly-sparkly face, makes the perfect addition to every office look, exercise getup, and GNO ‘fit — all while doing the Earth a little good.

TruWood, a three-year-old watch brand with an emphasis on affordable luxury, manufactures watches and accessories using 100% wood. The company also happens to plant ten trees for each order received, which means that since TruWood’s launch, more than half a million trees have been planted across Africa. It also means thousands of people are now sporting gorgeous (yet reasonably-priced) TruWood watches like the scratch-resistant Royal Queen, and for good reason — not only does the unique piece upgrade virtually any look, but the durable, ultra-lightweight watch works for traveling, hiking, and other physical activity, too. You may as well call it your new can’t-leave-home-without accessory!

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $179

And why limit the Royal Queen love to yourself? There’s still time to pick up a few more stocking stuffers before the holidays, and a crystalline-yet-minimalistic watch with a feminine touch is sure to excite all your fashion-forward and on-the-move family members and friends — and of course, every order made calls for another ten trees to be planted!

Give yourself or a loved one the gift of time (and the Earth the gift of oxygen!) by grabbing TruWood’s Royal Queen watch here.

