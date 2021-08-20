What to Pack to Beat the Heat When Traveling to a Tropical Destination

Other items I'm currently coveting are practical in every way, and keep me sane while traveling. I'm a highly organized person who's constantly looking for the next great thing in makeup bags, and this one from Kusshi is the answer to my packing prayers. There are compartments for absolutely everything, and it stands up nicely on a bathroom counter, so your cosmetics aren't spilling over uncontrollably. I never leave home without a waterproof pouch for my phone, so I can capture memories IRL without worrying about water damage; and as someone who suffers from eczema (that unfortunately flares up more than ever when I'm in a hot and humid place), I'm beyond grateful for these brand new gummies from Embody that not only taste great, but keep skin irritations and itchiness at bay.