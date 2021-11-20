Amazon's Best-selling Crossbody Bag Has Over 9,500 Perfect Ratings — and It Costs Less Than $20
It's not hard to love a good crossbody bag. They're lightweight, keep your hands free, and are just big enough to hold all of your everyday essentials. So when we came across Amazon's number one best-seller in the category, we knew we had to check it out and see why shoppers love it.
Over 9,500 customers have given the Tripple Zip Small Crossbody Bag a perfect rating because it's "so much better than the price indicates." Made from faux leather, the bag features gold hardware and is lined with black and white stripes on the inside, which helps make it look pricier than it actually is. You can choose between 27 different colors, too. Looking to add a pop of color to your outfits? Go with a brighter option like hot pink, turquoise, green, or orange. There are even a few festive colorways — like red, hunter green, and navy — all of which would look great against fancier holiday outfits and can be taken along to upcoming holiday parties.
Don't let the bag's stylish design fool you though. Reviewers also give it praise for its practicality: There is a secure zippered pocket on the inside, as well as a slip pocket, to keep your things organized. Each side of the bag even has an exterior zippered pocket to hold things you need to grab quickly like lip balm, hand sanitizer, a subway card, keys, or gum. Plus, there are multiple ways to wear the bag since it has an adjustable strap.
"Absolutely love this bag! It carries all of my essentials and is just what I needed," one five-star reviewer said. "Every season I change the accessories on my bag to match the holiday/season and this bag is literally the best thing ever for that. Love the three different zippers to hold my stuff [because they] make it easier [to see] how it's divided up, so I can reach in and grab my wallet or keys whenever I need to. I'm a plus-size girl and it fits me perfectly. It seems to be good-quality material, but if it ever does break I'll certainly be repurchasing!"
For under $20, you won't find a more useful or stylish crossbody bag. Head over to Amazon, choose from one of the 27 colors, and use this everyday staple the next time you need to run errands, go to an event, or for anything in between.