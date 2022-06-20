Shoppers Call This Anti-theft Crossbody Bag the 'Perfect Travel Purse' — and It's on Sale

For additional security, the outside of the Travelon Metro Crossbody Bag is equipped with anti-theft locking zippers, a slash-resistant body panel, and adjustable shoulder strap. You'll find two exterior pockets on the front of the bag and a discreet one in the back to keep essentials like your phone and passport close at hand. And since travel can get messy, the bag is made with a water- and stain-resistant polyester material to boost its durability, making it easy to clean as well.