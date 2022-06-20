Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Shoppers Call This Anti-theft Crossbody Bag the 'Perfect Travel Purse' — and It's on Sale

The spacious bag is equipped with thoughtful details like RFID-blocking technology, slash-proof panels, and plenty of pockets to keep all of your essentials safe and organized.
By Emily Belfiore June 20, 2022
A quality travel purse is a must-have for any trip. But as many avid travelers know, not every bag is created equal, and it may take a lot of trial and error to find the perfect one. If you're in the market to replace your go-to carryall with an option that's more durable, functional, comfortable, and secure, then you need to follow Amazon shoppers' lead and give the Travelon Anti-theft Metro Crossbody Bag a try. 

Despite selling out on the brand's website, we were able to find the anti-theft Travelon bag in stock on Amazon, where it's currently marked down up to 22 percent off. This brings the steep $80 price tag via the Travelon site down to as little as $53 at Amazon — and the discount applies to the black and navy versions. 

Inside its 11.25-inch by 10.75-inch by 4.6-inch frame you'll find two deep drop pockets, a sleeve for a water bottle or umbrella, and a RFID-protected zippered pocket so you can safely store your credit cards and other valuables with peace of mind. There's also a removable RFID mesh pouch that you can  incorporate into your other bags and luggage.

For additional security, the outside of the Travelon Metro Crossbody Bag is equipped with anti-theft locking zippers, a slash-resistant body panel, and adjustable shoulder strap. You'll find two exterior pockets on the front of the bag and a discreet one in the back to keep essentials like your phone and passport close at hand. And since travel can get messy, the bag is made with a water- and stain-resistant polyester material to boost its durability, making it easy to clean as well. 

The stylish crossbody is also designed with thoughtful details to make your travels hassle- and stress-free, including a key ring (so you never need to dig through your bag for hotel keys again), a mini LED flashlight (for evening walks back to your Airbnb), and ″a pocket for everything,″ so you can keep your belongings organized and secure.

The Travelon Metro Crossbody Bag has an impressive 4.5-star average customer rating from shoppers, with many calling it the ″perfect travel purse″ in their reviews. "I bought this bag for my recent Europe trip; it served me well," a shopper said. "It easily [carried] everything I needed, plus a light jacket, tripod, and water bottle… I always knew my valuables were as safe as possible due to the RFID pockets, slash 'proof-ness,' and clips that lock the zipper at each end." 

Another owner chimed in to add that they "love all the pockets and it fits everything that I need to carry." Speaking to its RFID features, a third customer who carried the purse in France, Italy, and Switzerland shared, "We rode the metro, a bullet train, and buses while there and had no issues. I felt completely assured and secure."

As a matter of fact, a common theme among most reviewers was that the travel bag has earned a permanent spot in their everyday wardrobe. One shopper wrote, "I absolutely love it and now even though I'm back home, I tend to take this out over my Louis Vuitton." 

Ready to travel smarter and more stylishly? Get the Travelon Anti-theft Metro Crossbody Bag at Amazon today while it's up to 22 percent off. 

