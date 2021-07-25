Looking Back at Travel Style Through the Decades
When revisiting our archives, we were reminded of how some hotels set the standard for an era. And while the mood of Thailand in the 1990s or Tokyo in the 2000s might be a distant memory, this summer's styles can transport us there.
The 1970s: La Mamounia
From the late 60s through the next decade of the counterculture, Marrakesh's La Mamounia (doubles from $536) drew a bohemian crowd—David Hockney, Anita Pallenberg, Paul McCartney—who wore the heady prints to match.
Gucci dress,$11,000, tulle slip, $490, and felt hat, $615; gucci.com. Giuseppe Zanotti sandals, $1,095; giuseppezanotti.com. Fruzsina Keehn necklaces with smoky topaz and gold beads, $2,000 each; fruzsinakeehn.com.
The 1980s: Beverly Hills Hotel
Big hair, big shoulders, big stripes! In an era of excess, poolside at the Beverly Hills Hotel (doubles from $1,115) was the place to be seen.
David Koma leather jacket, $2,360, and trousers, $1,480; davidkoma.com. Giuseppe Zanotti pumps, $750. Alexander McQueen satchel, $2,390; alexandermcqueen.com. Fruzsina Keehn brooch with a green tourmaline and diamonds, $25,000. Versace gold necklace with a crystal pendant, $550; versace.com.
The 1990s: Amanpuri
The end of the millennium was all about minimalism, whether in the barefoot luxury—and total seclusion—of Amanpuri (pavilions from $750), in Phuket, Thailand, or the discreet elegance of matching separates.
Hermès bodysuit, $2,300, and skirt, $6,050; hermes.com. Manolo Blahnik boots, $2,665; manolo blahnik.com. On model's left arm: Tiffany &Co. HardWear link bracelet, $17,500, Atlas X wide bangles, $12,000 each, T T1 ring, $5,700, and Atlas X wide ring, $4,000. On right arm: Tiffany & Co. T T1 wide bangles, $19,900 each, T T1 narrow bangle, $9,900, T T1 wide ring, $3,800, and T T1 narrow ring, $1,700, all in white gold with diamonds; tiffany.com.
The 2000s: Park Hyatt Tokyo
Brooding in hotel bars never seemed as chic as in the 2003 film Lost in Translation, which thrust the understated Park Hyatt Tokyo (doubles from $353) into the spotlight.
Loewe dress in taffeta and tulle, price upon request; loewe.com. Salvatore Ferragamo sandals, $995; ferragamo.com. Fruzsina Keehn earrings with rubies, $12,800.
The 2010s: Ace Hotel New York
The lobby of the Ace Hotel New York (doubles from $176), set in the former Hotel Breslin, made for one big house party: it's where digital nomads, fashion darlings, and the occasional streetwear-clad celebrity took coffee meetings—then stayed up well into the night.
Burberry shirt, $800, shorts, $650, and boots, price upon request; us.burberry.com. Louis Vuitton Bisten 80 suitcase in monogram canvas, $10,500, and Papillon trunk, $2,630; louisvuitton.com. On model's right hand: Tiffany & Co. Paloma's Studio three-stone ring with amethysts, $3,100, and pyramid ring with tanzanites and tourmalines, $6,500. On left hand: Tiffany & Co. Paloma's Studio four-stone ring with rubellites and amethysts, $17,300, and pyramid ring with citrines and rubellites, $4,900.
Model: Bentley Mescall at IMG Models. Hair by Moiz Alladina at the Wall Group using Leonor Greyl & Randco. Makeup by Megan Kelly at Intellectual Property using Tata Harper & Shiseido. Manicure by Nori at See Management using Chanel Beauty.
A version of this story first appeared in the August 2021 issue of Travel + Leisure under the headline The Way We Wore.