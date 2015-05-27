16 Gifts for Grads Who Love to Travel
Seniors across the country have are about to bid adieu to high school and college life and, with diplomas in hand, are embracing “real life,” or at least a version of it, as we're still in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
But don’t let us ruin the moment — graduating from college (or high school) is one of the proudest and most exciting events in a person’s life, and should be celebrated to the fullest.
Chances are you probably know someone who is about to embark on the next chapter of his or her life. And while it's common among young people to take some time off before that next chapter and travel the globe, their travel plans might be a bit farther in the future than they originally anticipated. Before your loved one can embark on the post-grad trip of their dreams, why not gift them the supplies they'll eventually need for their trip (or items they can enjoy at home right now).
Here, we rounded up 16 unique gifts for graduates who can't wait to start traveling again.
Beats Solo 3 Wireless Headphones
These cool headphones deliver perfect sound and since they're wireless, they're easy to take on-the-go.
To buy: amazon.com, $123 (originally $200)
National Parks Checklist Poster
For the graduate who’s already planning a cross-country road trip, this map will inspire him or her to explore (and chart) the country’s beautiful National Parks.
To buy: etsy.com, $28
ESPRO Travel Coffee Press
Who wouldn’t want a stainless steel travel mug that’s also a coffee press? It’s the perfect gift for anyone who loves functionality and a strong cup of Joe.
To buy: amazon.com, $40
Polaroid Snap Instant Digital Camera
Help them capture exciting moments and print them instantly with this fun, pocket-sized camera.
To buy: amazon.com, from $60
Personalized Travel Journal
This beautiful notebook can be customized to be the perfect travel journal. Choose from 20 colors, three types of paper, and personalize text on the front cover and spine.
To buy: etsy.com, $21
Leatherology Passport Holder & Luggage Tag Set
It might be a while before they can use this leather passport holder and luggage tag, but the grad in your life will be sure to love this set for future travels. You can even have it monogrammed for an extra personal touch.
To buy: leatherology.com, $65
Apple Watch
Help your post-grad stay connected without the need to carry a phone. The latest Apple Watch is perfect for tracking workouts, listening to music, and taking calls on-the-go.
To buy: amazon.com, $349 (originally $399)
GoPro Hero9 Camera
If he or she is an adventure seeker, this durable GoPro camera will easily tag along on upcoming excursions.
To buy: amazon.com, $449
Scratch World Map
Every world traveler needs a map to document all the faraway places he or she has visited.
To buy: uncommongoods.com, $32
Tortuga Setout Divide Backpack
Your grad can avoid looking like a tourist with this sleek backpack that has room for all his or her travel essentials without looking bulky.
To buy: tortugabackpacks.com, $179
Ray-Ban Original Polarized Aviator Sunglasses
A pair of polarized sunglasses is a must-have, and it doesn't hurt that these Ray-Ban shades are undeniably stylish.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $161 (originally $211)
Lo & Sons Catalina Deluxe Weekender
For road trips and weekend getaways, this bag has room for all your travel essentials and it's easier than ever to keep organized.
To buy: loandsons.com, $215
Away Personalized Carry-on
Give your grad the gift of a sleek new suitcase that they can bring on future trips to ensure that they travel in style. And for an extra special touch, you can add a monogram with up to three letters.
To buy: awaytravel.com, from $225
Altec Lansing Mini Lifejacket Jolt Bluetooth Speaker
This durable speaker is both shockproof and waterproof, making it perfect for the grad who likes to take his or her music everywhere.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $70
Atlas Coffee Club Subscription
If your loved one developed an obsession with coffee as a student, they'll love this subscription box, which allows them to try coffee from all over the world each month.
To buy: atlascoffeeclub.com, $50 for three months
"An Ordinary Age" by Rainesford Stauffer
You can't go wrong with the gift of a good book, especially one that will help a grad navigate entering a new life stage. "An Ordinary Age: Finding Your Way in a World That Expects Exceptional" explores the pressures of young adulthood while reminding readers that what really fulfills us — relationships and a sense of community, for example, — doesn't need to take a backseat to GPAs, job titles, and other traditional metrics of success.
To buy: amazon.com, from $17
