14 Weekender Bags With Separate Shoe Compartments

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The quest for the perfect weekender bag is already complex enough, and then you add your shoes into the mix. Maybe you're hoping to get a run in during a weekend at the beach, or heading to a wedding and need space for both your dress shoes and a pair of flats to console your feet at brunch the next day.

That is where a separate shoe compartment comes in handy. Yes, depending on the bag design, you may be giving up some clothing real estate, but you'll make up for it by keeping the rest of your packing list separate from your less-than-pristine footwear.

There are multiple different styles of shoe compartment, some coming in the classic side pocket or tote bag base while others are essentially a sleeve inside the bag with a separate zipper opening. Consider how much space your shoes are going to take up (those espadrille wedges won't fit everywhere) and whether you'll want to be able to stash some other accessories alongside them. We took a look around for an array of weekender bags with shoe compartments, and here are some of our favorites.

Tortuga Setout Duffel

This highly organized duffel has both a padded laptop sleeve on its side, a smaller organization pocket, and a shoe compartment.

Herschel Supply Co. Novel Duffel

Stay classic with this Herschel design with a side shoe compartment.

To buy: zappos.com, from $80

Carhartt Legacy 30-inch Gear Bag

Go for something a little more rugged with the DWR-treated Carhartt Gear Bag, which includes a separate side pocket.

SailorBags TriSail Duffel

Navigate your way into your weekend with this nautical option.

Sole Society Mason Weekender

Sole Society's Mason bag puts its shoe compartment on the bottom for extra versatility in packing choices.

Lo & Sons Catalina Deluxe Weekender

Available in both small and large options for whatever your packing style is, the canvas Catalina Deluxe includes a padded bottom compartment for shoe separation or just extra stashing.

To buy: loandsons.com, $128 (small) or $158 (large)

Olympia Element Duffel

On a budget? Keep it simple with this standard duffel; the shoe pocket is really its only extra feature.

McKlein USA Peyton Nylon Duffel Bag

This affordable option has both a side shoe pocket and an extra one inside.

Briggs & Riley Baseline Suiter Duffel Bag

If the weekend includes a more formal occasion, opt for a fold-up suit bag like this Briggs & Riley model, which goes from garment bag to duffel and creates a shoe pocket in the process.

Hook + Albert Garment Weekender Bag

Find the same origami garment-to-duffel magic in this leather option.

Tumi Alpha Bravo McCoy Gym Bag

Sure, it's described as a gym bag, but it's a Tumi, so it's still one of the most stylish bags on the road, even if its contents are a little sweaty.

Royce Leather Organizer Duffel

If you prefer a leather bag, you can find a pocket sized for all of your belongings in this compartmentalized duffel, including one for your shoes.

Away Weekender

