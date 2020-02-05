The Best Waterproof Backpacks for Your Next Adventure
When traveling, your backpack often holds your most valuable goods: your phone, your camera, an extra layer, snacks, tickets, and cash. But what happens when it starts to rain?
The last thing you want is for your pack to leak and for the items inside to get moist, or even worse, drenched. Investing in a waterproof or water-resistant backpack can mean the difference between soggy pajamas and fresh, dry gear. Who has the time to air out their personal belongings while traveling, anyway? It’s always better to be safe than sorry.
A lightweight, utilitarian hiking pack will keep your goods accessible without adding excess weight for the trek. For a boating or fishing trip, a backpack with welded seams would be your best bet, so ocean spray or puddles on deck can’t slip through the crevices of your bag.
Spending the day sightseeing? You might want something a bit more classic with a school bag look that can hold all of your supplies while still being comfortable enough to tote around all day.
And a backpack to use on your commute or on business trips must be polished and sleek enough to get the job done, but also have plenty of pockets and a laptop sleeve to keep everything organized.
Keep in mind, even a bag that’s designed to repel water isn’t meant to be entirely submerged. If there’s a chance that may happen, protect your most essential tech items by putting them in a Ziploc bag or a dry bag.
Whether you are looking for a rugged and outdoorsy look or a classic and polished vibe, here are the best weatherproof backpacks for your travels.
FE Active 30L Waterproof Dry Backpack
This sleek backpack from FE Active is made from an environmentally-safe PVC material that is lightweight and waterproof. It also features comfortable padded straps and mesh lining that helps circulate air flow throughout the bag. The roomy backpack has plenty of pockets and a corded exterior for ample storage.
To buy: amazon.com, $40
Rains Go Waterproof Backpack
How cute is this waterproof backpack by Rains? It’s made from a matte weatherproof material and features water-resistant hardware and flexible rubber straps that are easy on your shoulders.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $135
Lencca Novo Laptop Traveler’s Backpack
Looking for a waterproof backpack that will keep your belongings organized? Check out this stylish option from Lencca Novo. The cute rucksack has a spacious main compartment with dedicated pouches for things like your keys and phone, as well as two front pockets and two side drink pockets.
To buy: ebags.com, $95
OutdoorMaster Hiking Backpack with Waterproof Rain Cover
This OutdoorMaster backpack might not be waterproof on its own, but it does come with a waterproof rain cover that has its own dedicated pocket at the bottom of the bag so you never leave home without it. The comfortable backpack also has a padded laptop compartment and a padded hip belt that helps take pressure off your back.
To buy: amazon.com, $37
L.L.Bean All-conditions Waterproof Day Pack
This weatherproof pack is equipped with super-tough ripstop nylon and a roll-top closure to ensure that all your gear stays dry through sleet, snow, or rain.
To buy: llbean.com, $109 (originally $149)>
Mengar Water-resistant Packable Backpack 35L
Ideal for a day spent hiking during your vacation, this handy Mengar daypack folds into a packable pouch and has the capacity to tote all of your belongings comfortably.
To buy: amazon.com, $20
Arc’teryx Bora AR 49L Women’s Hiking Backpack
Spacious and comfortable, this pack uses a special technology in areas of high exposure to rain or snow, keeping your stowaways safe from the elements.
To buy: amazon.com, $353
Chrome Urban Ex Rolltop 18L
The iPad sleeve in this rolltop-style backpack from Chrome will keep your tech, along with all your other belongings, moisture-free and safe because of its welded waterproof construction.
To buy: amazon.com, $120
Marmot Kompressor Plus
This waterproof pack is made for serious outdoor activity. With a hydration port and carrying loops for ice axes and trekking poles, this hold-all will really take you places.
To buy: zappos.com, $43 (originally $69)
Eddie Bauer Cargo Pack
For those of you who are organization freaks, there is a pocket for everything in this Eddie Bauer cargo pack. It has its own computer sleeve inside, along with two main compartments, six front pockets, zippered security pockets, and a hydration panel on the side.
To buy: eddiebauer.com, $56 (originally $80)
Eagle Creek Cargo Hauler Duffel Backpack
Versatility is key when it comes to this duffel-turned-backpack design. Made from a water-repellent Bi-Tech Armor Lite fabric, no matter how you hold this pack, water won’t seep through.
To buy: amazon.com, $425
Fjallraven Ulvo Backpack
The sleek practicality expected of Fjallraven's unbiquitous square-shaped backpacks is heightened in this more robust style. With this backpack, be ready for anything, whether it's your work commute or your next longhaul hike.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $120
Timbuk2 Blink Pack
This spacious backpack — with its waterproof carbon-coated canvas — is versatile enough to go from damp city streets to a rainy camping trip (and help you stand out or blend in, respectively).
To buy: amazon.com, $60
Venture Pal Packable Hiking Backpack
The unisex hiking backpack by Venture Pal comes in a multitude of color options, so finding one that suits your travel style will be a cinch.
To buy: amazon.com, $23
New Outlander Lightweight Travel Daypack
Being on your feet all day while exploring a new city can put a lot of stress on the body, especially when you’re carrying a bulky backpack. But this water-resistant design by New Outlander is incredibly lightweight and folds into a compact zippered pouch.
To buy: amazon.com, from $18
Tumi Alpha Bravo Luke Roll-top Backpack
Tumi’s rugged yet sophisticated pack is perfect for both your next outdoor adventure and future business trips.
To buy: ebags.com, $270 (originally $450)
SealLine Pro Pack Waterproof Backpack
Take this durable dry pack with you on your next canoe trip to seal goods from any unwanted moisture. Plus, it also features an adjustable harness and padded shoulders for extra comfort.
To buy: amazon.com, from $200
Patagonia Stormfront Pack 30L
Patagonia designed this backpack with the highest level of waterproof technology because of its welded construction and zip closures. But it also has an ergonomic back panel that will keep your back at ease when carrying a heavy load.
To buy: ebags.com, $299