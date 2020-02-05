The Best Waterproof Backpacks for Your Next Adventure

When traveling, your backpack often holds your most valuable goods: your phone, your camera, an extra layer, snacks, tickets, and cash. But what happens when it starts to rain?

The last thing you want is for your pack to leak and for the items inside to get moist, or even worse, drenched. Investing in a waterproof or water-resistant backpack can mean the difference between soggy pajamas and fresh, dry gear. Who has the time to air out their personal belongings while traveling, anyway? It’s always better to be safe than sorry.

Related: The 19 Best Carry-on Backpacks for Your Next Trip

A lightweight, utilitarian hiking pack will keep your goods accessible without adding excess weight for the trek. For a boating or fishing trip, a backpack with welded seams would be your best bet, so ocean spray or puddles on deck can’t slip through the crevices of your bag.

Spending the day sightseeing? You might want something a bit more classic with a school bag look that can hold all of your supplies while still being comfortable enough to tote around all day.

And a backpack to use on your commute or on business trips must be polished and sleek enough to get the job done, but also have plenty of pockets and a laptop sleeve to keep everything organized.

Keep in mind, even a bag that’s designed to repel water isn’t meant to be entirely submerged. If there’s a chance that may happen, protect your most essential tech items by putting them in a Ziploc bag or a dry bag.

Whether you are looking for a rugged and outdoorsy look or a classic and polished vibe, here are the best weatherproof backpacks for your travels.

These are the best waterproof backpacks to shop: