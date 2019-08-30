This Fold-up Duffle Bag Is Packable, Water-resistant, and Lightweight — and It's Only $15 on Amazon

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The only thing better than snagging a great deal on a flight to your next destination is finding the perfect luggage to bring along with you. If you've been on the hunt for an affordable, functional carry-on bag, Amazon's number one new duffle bag release may be exactly what you've been looking for.

A lightweight, packable duffle bag, the WANDF Foldable Duffle Bag is ideal for everything from weekend trips to commuting to the gym after work. The genius bag is thoughtfully designed with durable polyester material, water-resistant fabric, and metal zippers made to last. Not only does the 16-ounce bag offer plenty of room for all of your belongings (while still fitting beneath most airplane seats), but it can also easily fold up into itself, shrinking down to a mere 1/20 of its original size.

Because of its compact shape, the smart bag is perfect for long trips in case you need to pack for a quick weekend getaway that doesn't require your entire suitcase. When folded up, it can fit inside even the smallest carry-on bags and totes, offering you an extra bag for whatever adventure may come your way.

Available in light grey, pink, and mint green, the versatile bag includes a long shoulder strap and short handles so you can carry it in comfort. It also features a handy suitcase strap on the back of the bag so you can slide it over the handle of larger rolling luggage. Plus, a special laundry and shoe compartment makes separating clean items from dirty ones easy and efficient.

Although its design is similar to that of this popular fold-up bag from Paravel (tourparavel.com, $65)—perhaps most notable for its inclusion on Oprah's Favorite Things 2018 List)—this travel duffle is far less expensive. In fact, it will only set you back anywhere from $15 to $33 depending on the size purchased.

It may be a new release on Amazon, but the bag is already raking in positive reviews and has earned 4.8 out of five stars overall. Reviewers love how much the seemingly small bag can hold and note that it really is waterproof and durable.

"This bag is great! I've taken it on two airplane trips and two staycation trips in the month since I've had it, and I love the bag," one shopper wrote. "The back velcro area fits perfectly over my carry-on luggage and it folds conveniently into a small square so I can keep it with my carry on when it's not in use."

Another reviewer said, "I love that this bag can be folded up for storage. That way when I am not using it, it's not taking up an insane amount of room in my closet. When I do need to use it though, there is plenty of room inside for everything I need."

Even when put to the test, the duffle holds up. One customer admits their son spilled milk on the bag but it easily wiped off with a simple cloth. "This is waterproof!" they added.

Whether you're looking for a compact gym bag or a weekender for your next adventure, this affordable, foldable duffle is a great option.