This Roomy Dopp Kit Has Over 2,400 Five-star Ratings — and It's on Sale Now

The dopp kit is small but extremely roomy, since it can fit travel essentials like face wash, mini shampoos, a toothbrush, an electric shaver, and more. All your toiletries have their own spot, too — the bag is designed with three small pockets on the inside to hold travel-approved body wash or deodorant, plus a mesh zippered pocket for larger items like a hair brush. And if you needed any more space, there's another zippered pocket on the outside for knick knacks that you want to reach quickly.