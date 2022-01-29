This Roomy Dopp Kit Has Over 2,400 Five-star Ratings — and It's on Sale Now
No matter what toiletries you're packing for an upcoming trip, chances are you'll want to find them without digging through your entire suitcase. That's where a dopp kit comes in handy: It gives you a spot for all your bathroom accessories. If you're tired of carrying your travel-sized body wash and cologne in a plastic bag, you'll want to consider the Vorspack Dopp Kit. Shoppers call it the "perfect large travel toiletry bag for long-term travel," and it's on sale for just $17.
The dopp kit is small but extremely roomy, since it can fit travel essentials like face wash, mini shampoos, a toothbrush, an electric shaver, and more. All your toiletries have their own spot, too — the bag is designed with three small pockets on the inside to hold travel-approved body wash or deodorant, plus a mesh zippered pocket for larger items like a hair brush. And if you needed any more space, there's another zippered pocket on the outside for knick knacks that you want to reach quickly.
The stylish toiletry bag is made with a flexible canvas exterior that easily conforms to any free space in your luggage. And if you tend to keep your grooming essentials in the bathroom, you'll love that the bag has a water-resistant design, so if it gets a little wet, water won't seep through. Additionally, the bag has a leather bottom for a polished look that also adds to its durability.
Not into leaving your dopp kit on the countertop? No problem — you can hang the bag by its sturdy leather handle. Shoppers say that it makes grabbing the toiletry bag super easy when they're in a hurry, even when it's packed to the brim. The toiletry travel kit comes in six handsome colors, including green, brown, black, and gray.
Thousands of Amazon shoppers refuse to travel without the Vorspack dopp kit. In fact, people say it's "surprisingly large and roomy" and call it the "perfect size traveling bag." It's no wonder the toiletry bag has more than 2,400 five-star ratings on Amazon to date.
"I have used this toiletry bag on a few trips already and [it] has definitely lived up to expectations," wrote one Amazon shopper. "It's got enough space for all my toiletries as well as extras. Most of the time, the zippers go out on these types of bags, but the one on [this] bag seems pretty sturdy."
Another reviewer was especially impressed: "Loving all the pockets! My old travel bag had only one pocket and this has five!" they wrote. "It looks and feels like great quality for the price. I'm very happy with this upgrade!"
It's time to trade in your old toiletry bag for this top-rated dopp kit that looks more expensive than it is. Get it on sale for $17 right now.
