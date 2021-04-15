This Suitcase Can Hold Both Your Clothing and Up to 12 Bottles of Wine at Once

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Traveling to wine country sometime soon? You better bring an extra bag to haul all your new varietals home with you. But not just any bag will do. No no, you need to protect those bottles with your life, or at the very least with the right luggage. Luckily, the VinGardeValise is here to do the job.

The VinGardeValise by FlyWithWine is the it luggage for wine enthusiasts who also enjoy traversing the globe on the hunt for the next great vintage. On the outside, it looks like any other hard-sided luggage, but upon opening the bag users will find plenty of space for their clothing on one side along with removable foam inserts on the other that can protect multiple bottles at once.

"Over the years, as we traveled to stunning wine regions around the world (enjoying a few bottles of wine along the way), we were constantly reminded of the troubles of transporting wine and became dead-set on remedying them," FlyWithWine CEO Ron Scharman wrote on his website. He added, for him, this wine suitcase journey began with a trip to Burgundy where he found his new favorite bottles. However, his only option for getting them home was to either risk shipping them back illegally or packing the wine himself and putting them in cargo.

"I was faced with quite the dilemma, and a seemingly medieval one at that — we'd invented the wheel, then electricity, then space travel, and yet somewhere in there we missed wine travel," he said. So, he sought out a better way and found the VinGardeValise, invented by entrepreneur Barry Wax, which he now sells on his website, too.