Dozens of Tumi Bags Are 40% Off Right Now at Nordstrom Rack — but Not for Long

As a leading luggage maker creating durable high-quality bags that look super stylish on the go, Tumi is among our favorite T+L-approved travel brands. Whether it’s carry-on luggage or roomy backpacks, Tumi obsesses over the smallest details when crafting the perfect travel bag, and it shows. The company started booming in the 1980s after its black-on-black ballistic nylon travel bags became popular among frequent travelers, and now the brand is a symbol of sophisticated travel, which we can totally get on board with (yes, pun intended).

Since Tumi tends to be a bit pricey, we can’t pass up the rare sale that’s happening on Nordstrom Rack right now. For a limited time — there are just hours left in the sale — you can shop some of Tumi’s best-selling styles for up to 40 percent off. There’s never been a better time to ask yourself, “Do I need a new suitcase?” because the answer is yes.

Whether you prefer softside suitcases or hardside luggage, each Tumi piece is super roomy and includes 360-degree wheels that can trek over basically anything. And don’t get us started on Tumi’s backpacks and computer bags: If you travel often for business, these are some of the chicest items you can take directly from the plane to the office.

While you can browse through Nordstrom Rack’s Tumi sale that ends on January 24 at 12 p.m. ET on your own, we’ve made it easier for you to shop by highlighting our top picks below.

Tumi Medium Trip 28" Packing Case

To buy: nordstromrack.com, $375 (originally $625)

Tumi Nickerson 3 Pocket Backpack

To buy: nordstromrack.com, $255 (originally $365)

Tumi Extended Trip 32" Packing Case

To buy: nordstromrack.com, $400 (originally $675)

Tumi Rivas Nylon Backpack

To buy: nordstromrack.com, $375 (originally $475)

Tumi Hayward 22" Continental Carry-on

To buy: nordstromrack.com, $473 (originally $675)

Tumi Pheobe Backpack

To buy: nordstromrack.com, $555 (originally $795)