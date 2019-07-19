Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Tumi is one of those aspirational luggage brands that every traveler eyes enviously on the airport baggage carousels, internally debating when the right time to splurge will be. Well, my friends, now is that time because the splurge will be significantly less painful thanks to the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. This year’s anticipated sales event is officially open to everyone today, July 19, through August 4. Of course, the best deals will likely sell out, so we’d recommend shopping everything from the biggest Tumi markdowns to the best comfy shoes for travelers early to avoid shopping disappointments.

While you can also score hefty discounts on more popular luggage brands like Herschel during Nordstrom’s 2019 Anniversary Sale, the Tumi markdowns will let you nab these top-notch suitcases and bags for hundreds less. Here are the biggest deals on Tumi luggage to take advantage of before everyone else gets the same idea.

Alpha 3 Collection 22-Inch International Expandable Carry-On

Tumi Alpha 3 Collection 22-Inch International Expandable Carry-On Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom

The perfect, durable carry-on for the jetsetter in you, Tumi’s Alpha 3 Collection, 22-inch International Carry-On is the versatile companion your travels have been missing. Because the bag is expandable, you can even head to your destination with the suitcase stashed overhead and check it on the return flight when you’ve stocked up on souvenirs and gifts. By the way … this sleek bag is nearly $250 off during Nordstrom’s sale.

V3 International 22-Inch Expandable Spinner Carry-On

22-Inch Expandable Spinner Carry-On Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Tumi’s hard-shell suitcases might be the most recognizable style from the brand, and during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, you can get the V3 22-Inch Spinner for almost $200 off the usual price. This expandable carry-on piece is crafted out of tough, multilayer polycarbonate alloy to withstand the wear and tear of a traveler's journey.

Double Expansion Duffle Bag

Tumi Double Expansion Duffle Bag Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Tumi’s selection of expandable suitcases and duffle bags is way sleeker and more compact than you would expect from such versatile pieces, and the Double Expansion Duffle Bag really demonstrates the dual functionality and style of the brand. During the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, take over 30 percent off this durable, tech canvas bag that has ample room and compartments to set you up for smooth travels.

Voyageur Just in Case Nylon Travel Tote

Tumi Voyageur Just in Case Nylon Travel Tote Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom

For a functional weekender bag that looks more like a stylish tote than a bulky, well, weekender bag, Tumi’s Voyageur is the chic nylon answer. Not only is this sturdy tote big enough to fit everything you need for a short trip, it can also zip into its own zipper pouch when you need it to be compact and stashed away in another handbag or suitcase. This grab-and-go style comes in a polished iron color and a deep mulberry and is over 33 percent off during Nordstrom’s sale.

Alpha Bravo Reno Travel Kit

Alpha Bravo Reno Travel Kit Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom

If you want to travel in a way that ensures your toiletries will arrive organized and easily accessible, the Tumi Alpha Bravo Reno Travel Kit is a must. The affixed hanger hook means you can place your self-care essentials within arm’s distance no matter where you go while keeping the bathroom space neat and tidy versus consuming all available counter space with products. Inside the handy dopp kit — which has special antibacterial lining — you’ll find zip pockets and elastic loops to keep everything super secure no matter how bumpy the ride is.

Rivas Nylon Backpack

Tumi Rivas Nylon Backpack Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom

With how pricey all of our tech gadgets and self-care products can be, it’s important to have a backpack we can trust to get all of our belongings to a destination in one piece. Tumi’s lightweight Rivas Nylon Backpack features a padded laptop compartment, exterior zip pockets for effortless organization, and leather trim for a sophisticated touch. Choose either iron grey or a vibrant mulberry for over 30 percent off right now.

Voyageur Dorsten Nylon Duffle Bag

Tumi Voyageur Dorsten Nylon Duffle Bag Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom