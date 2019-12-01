Tumi’s Cyber Monday Sale Has Incredible Luggage Deals

Image zoom Courtesy of Tumi

Tumi is a favorite luggage brand of many seasoned travelers. While it’s known for its reliably great pieces, they unfortunately don’t come cheap so we get excited when any of its travel products are marked down. And one of the best times to shop Tumiat a discount has to be during the brand’s Cyber Monday sale.

RELATED: Walmart’s Cyber Monday Sale Has Headphones, Suitcases, and More Majorly Marked Down

Last year, we saw discounted prices on everything from luggage to handbags to travel accessories, and this year’s Tumi Cyber Monday sale is even better. Seriously, some of the brand’s most popular items are up to 40 percent off right now! Since we don’t want you to miss out on these major markdowns, we’ve rounded up the best deals on Tumi suitcases, carry-on bags, backpacks, and more below.

Whether you’re in the market for a spacious tote bag, an expandable carry on bag, or a sleek briefcase, we’ve got you covered. Keep reading to shop the best luggage deals happening at Tumi’s Cyber Monday sale right now.

Contintental Expandable Two Wheel Carry-On

Image zoom Courtesy of Tumi

To buy: tumi.com, $390 (originally $650)

Osana Compact Carry-On in Rose

Image zoom Courtesy of Tumi

To buy: tumi.com, $357 (originally $595)

Canton Crossbody Bag

Image zoom Courtesy of Tumi

To buy: tumi.com, from $150 (originally $250)

Continental Expandable Four Wheel Carry-On

Image zoom Courtesy of Tumi

To buy: tumi.com, $450 (originally $750)

Carson Backpack in Rose

Image zoom Courtesy of Tumi

To buy: tumi.com, $255 (originally $425)

Four Wheeled Compact Duffel

Image zoom Courtesy of Tumi

To buy: tumi.com, $375 (originally $625)

Brooks Slim Brief

Image zoom Courtesy of Tumi

To buy: tumi.com, $210 (originally $350)

Maureen Tote in Rose

Image zoom Courtesy of Tumi

To buy: tumi.com, $207 (originally $345)

International Dual Access Four Wheeled Carry-On in Coffee

Image zoom Courtesy of Tumi

To buy: tumi.com, $679 (originally $850)

Extended Trip Expandable Packing Case

Image zoom Courtesy of Tumi

To buy: tumi.com, $759 (originally $950)

Short Trip Expandable Packing Case

Image zoom To buy: tumi.com , $599 (originally $750) Courtesy of Tumi

To buy: tumi.com, from $540 (originally $799)