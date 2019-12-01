Tumi’s Cyber Monday Sale Has Incredible Luggage Deals
Get yourself a gift before your end-of-year travel.
Tumi is a favorite luggage brand of many seasoned travelers. While it’s known for its reliably great pieces, they unfortunately don’t come cheap so we get excited when any of its travel products are marked down. And one of the best times to shop Tumiat a discount has to be during the brand’s Cyber Monday sale.
Last year, we saw discounted prices on everything from luggage to handbags to travel accessories, and this year’s Tumi Cyber Monday sale is even better. Seriously, some of the brand’s most popular items are up to 40 percent off right now! Since we don’t want you to miss out on these major markdowns, we’ve rounded up the best deals on Tumi suitcases, carry-on bags, backpacks, and more below.
Whether you’re in the market for a spacious tote bag, an expandable carry on bag, or a sleek briefcase, we’ve got you covered. Keep reading to shop the best luggage deals happening at Tumi’s Cyber Monday sale right now.
Contintental Expandable Two Wheel Carry-On
To buy: tumi.com, $390 (originally $650)
Osana Compact Carry-On in Rose
To buy: tumi.com, $357 (originally $595)
Canton Crossbody Bag
To buy: tumi.com, from $150 (originally $250)
Continental Expandable Four Wheel Carry-On
To buy: tumi.com, $450 (originally $750)
Carson Backpack in Rose
To buy: tumi.com, $255 (originally $425)
Four Wheeled Compact Duffel
To buy: tumi.com, $375 (originally $625)
Brooks Slim Brief
To buy: tumi.com, $210 (originally $350)
Maureen Tote in Rose
To buy: tumi.com, $207 (originally $345)
International Dual Access Four Wheeled Carry-On in Coffee
To buy: tumi.com, $679 (originally $850)
Extended Trip Expandable Packing Case
To buy: tumi.com, $759 (originally $950)
Short Trip Expandable Packing Case
To buy: tumi.com, from $540 (originally $799)