The Best Travel Jewelry Cases
Storing all of your jewelry in one spot helps prevent misplacing items while traveling and ensures your jewelry stays safe and clean in transit. That's where travel jewelry cases come in. Many travel jewelry cases include separate bars for rings and earrings and are lined with a soft fabric like suede or velour, which keeps accessories shiny and scratch-free from takeoff to touchdown. Small rolls are perfect for carrying a few of your favorite valuables on weekend getaways. For those heading abroad for longer, we suggest looking into a travel-friendly padded jewelry box that can hold additional accessories like sunglasses and watches.
Our favorite overall was the Casegrace Portable Travel Mini Jewelry Case because of its compact yet capacious size and affordable price. Looking for another travel jewelry case to suit your specific needs and preferences? We've rounded up more of the best options on the market, from pouches that keep necklace collections tidy to protective watch boxes.
- Best Overall: Casegrace Portable Travel Mini Jewelry Box
- Best Overall, Runner Up: Caroline Travel Jewelry Case
- Best Budget Case: Misslo Pink Jewelry Hanging Non-woven Organizer
- Best for Multiple Pieces: Landici Small Jewelry Box
- Best Buttoned Option: Vlando Viaggio Small Jewelry Case
- Best Oversized Option: Bagsmart Jewelry Organizer Case
- Best for Watches and Sunglasses: Decorebay Watch, Sunglasses, Cufflink, and Ring Travel Case
- Best Personalized Option: Mark & Graham Travel Jewelry Case
- Best Compact Case: Away the Jewelry Box
- Best Leather Case: Leatherology Large Jewelry Case
- Best Pouch: Aurate Travel Pouch
- Best Jewelry Roll: Tumi Voyageur Ennis Nylon Jewelry Roll
- Best Luxe Option: Royce Leather Zippered Jewelry Case
Best Overall: Casegrace Portable Travel Mini Jewelry Box
Why We Love It: This affordable jewelry case is small, but its multiple pockets and pouches hold way more than expected.
What to Consider: The compact size does not accommodate sunglasses or watches.
This zip-around case has designated storage spots designed to fit everything from rings and earrings to necklaces and bracelets, with added clips to ensure longer pieces like pendants and dangling earrings don't get tangled during transport.
The inner layer of the case is lined with a soft velvet material that keeps even the most delicate jewelry safe from scratches while the hard-sided synthetic leather exterior makes it durable enough to throw into a handbag or carry-on without fear of damage. The case comes in six different colors to suit your style.
Dimensions: 4.45 x 4.41 x 2.24 inches | Weight: 3.8 ounces
Best Overall, Runner Up: Caroline Travel Jewelry Case
Also available at Bloomingdale's and Macy's
Why We Love It: This quilted case includes a mirror, ring holders, and three necklace hooks for added organization.
What to Consider: It's a bit heavy to keep in a carry-on or handbag.
This structured leather zip-around case is one of the most visually attractive on the list. The quilted leather exterior provides a luxurious feel and features a folding interior mirror for added convenience. It's also lined with a unique anti-tarnish material that will keep your jewelry in tip-top shape from take off to touch down.
The case is available in red, blush, and black.
Dimensions: 4.5 x 4.5 x 2 inches | Weight: 1 pound
Best Budget Case: Misslo Pink Jewelry Hanging Non-Woven Organizer
Why We Love It: There's plenty of space for earrings, bracelets, necklaces, and more at a budget-friendly price point.
What to Consider: This hanging organizer isn't the most aesthetically pleasing or compact option out there.
The Misslo hanging jewelry organizer was made for travelers who tend to bring a lot of jewelry and accessories with them on their adventures. The oversized organizer has plenty of storage for your accessories and beauty essentials, even for an extended adventure abroad.
The best part about this option is that it features a built-in hanger, so you can display all of your jewelry right alongside your clothes and jackets, making it that much easier to pick and choose which pieces you want to wear each day.
Dimensions: 30.75 x 17.33 x 0.19 inches | Weight: 3.8 ounces
Best for Multiple Piece Types: Landici Small Jewelry Box
Why We Love It: It's suitable for all types of jewelry, from stud earrings to watches.
What to Consider: The leather-like outer material might scuff or chip over time with rough or heavy use.
This surprisingly roomy jewelry box is an excellent choice for travelers who have lots of different types of jewelry. The packed jewelry case offers a removable stud card plate to keep stud earrings in one spot as well as a large, open storage area that can easily fit watches or bangles.
The exterior is hard-backed and easy to slip into a carry-on or handbag without the risk of it getting squished. And the waterproof material can withstand accidental spills and humidity from sitting on the bathroom counter.
Dimensions: 8.26 x 5.5 x 1.7 inches | Weight: 13.4 ounces
Best Buttoned Option: Vlando Viaggio Small Jewelry Case
Also available at Walmart
Why We Love It: Ideal for a quick weekend getaway, this small jewelry case can easily fit in your purse or backpack thanks to the compact round shape.
What to Consider: The stackable design will not keep necklaces or bracelets from getting tangled in transport.
This gorgeous buttoned jewelry case looks more like an elegant clutch bag than a jewelry storage box, thanks to the rolling design and built-in charm that dangles from the closure. The convenient case rolls up and closes with a snap button and has three equal-sized compartments that can easily store everything from rings and earrings to bracelets and studs. That said, it might not be the best option for those who tend to travel with multiple necklaces or dangling earrings that get easily tangled.
Dimensions: 3.5 x 3.5 x 7.5 inches | Weight: 10.2 ounces
Best Oversized Option: Bagsmart Jewelry Organizer Case
Also available at Bagsmart
Why We Love It: This soft-sided jewelry organizer can easily fit larger pieces like watches and bangles.
What to Consider: Some of the tiny compartments can be difficult to get smaller jewelry items in and out of.
Bagsmart's jewelry case is popular for a reason — it's compact in size but was made to fit larger accessories and jewelry, including watches, sunglasses, and thicker costume jewelry or bangles. For its latest version of the case, the brand added extra elastic to keep necklaces separated and untangled. The zippered case comes in two sizes and is available in a myriad of colorways to suit your style, including powder pink, turquoise, and even leopard print.
Dimensions: 2 options, 7.28 x 4.9 x 1.3 or 9.8 x 6.1 x 1.9 inches | Weight: 7.04 or 8.8 ounces
Best for Watches and Sunglasses: Decorebay Watch, Sunglasses, Cufflink, and Ring Travel Case
Also available at Amazon and Walmart
Why We Love It: This case has removable, velvet-lined dividers that suit a variety of accessories.
What to Consider: Weighing in at nearly 2 pounds, this case can be cumbersome to carry around in hand luggage.
This elegant accessory box was made for larger items like watches and sunglasses but has dedicated space for smaller jewelry as well. The spacious interior features removable dividers to best suit your needs on any given trip and a cut-out space to secure up to four watches. The soft velvet lining also ensures that your jewelry will be adequately protected while in transit.
Dimensions: 10.51 x 6.5 x 3.32 inches | Weight: 1.62 pounds
Best Personalized Option: Mark & Graham Travel Jewelry Case
Why We Love It: There's nothing more sophisticated than minimal, monogrammed travel accessories.
What to Consider: This zippered jewelry case is slightly more expensive than similar options on the list.
There's something about a personalized monogram that adds a whole level of luxury to an accessory — and this travel jewelry case from Mark & Graham is no exception. The elegant case is crafted from a pebbled vegan leather with a soft linen lining to ensure your jewelry stays safe and scratch-free, but the best part is the optional personalization on the exterior of the case. The compact case is available in twenty different colorways and patterns that allow you to match your personalized case with the rest of your luggage seamlessly.
In terms of storage space, it has multiple pockets, hooks, and compartments that can keep smaller jewelry items such as earrings, rings, and necklaces organized. There's also a built-in mirror in the center of the case for added convenience.
Dimensions: 4.5 x 4.5 x 2.25 inches | Weight: N/A
Best Compact Case: Away the Jewelry Box
Why We Love It: Even though it's compact, the interior features good organizational features to keep different pieces separate..
What to Consider: The snug fit might be too small for larger items like bangles or large hoop earrings.
This colorful jewelry case from traveler-favorite brand Away offers an ultra-compact design that doesn't skimp on storage space. The travel jewelry box features a flat panel for earrings, a padded ring strap, and inner slip pockets to hold necklaces and other smaller pieces of jewelry. The case is available in a handful of colors and patterns; we think the geometric pattern adds the most flair to an otherwise minimalist jewelry case. The genuine leather, hard-sided case is protected by a one-year warranty, and you can personalize the travel bag with a monogram for an additional fee.
Dimensions: 4.3 x 4.1 x 2 inches | Weight: 5.9 ounces
Best Leather Case: Leatherology Large Jewelry Case
Why We Love It: This jewelry folio is made to last for decades thanks to the full-grain leather outer and suede interior.
What to Consider: It's much larger than most cases on the list and might not fit in smaller carry-on bags or handbags.
This striking leather-and-suede jewelry case was made for those looking for a high-end solution that won't show wear and tear. It can hold up to six necklaces and seven pairs of earrings, includes a snap-out ring bar, and has two zippered pockets for items like watches or sunglasses. The refined case also comes in a gorgeous gift box and you can add a monogram for $10, making it a great gift for a travel-obsessed loved one.
Dimensions: 8.5 x 5.75 x 1.75 inches | Weight: Not listed
Best Pouch: Aurate Travel Pouch
Why We Love It: The soft-backed design keeps necklaces and bracelets very secure, helping prevent them from getting tangled.
What to Consider: The leather ring tab might be too large to fit smaller ring sizes.
Looking for something sophisticated and elegant that doesn't compromise on quality? This easy travel pouch secures all your jewelry in one compact (and beautiful) place with gorgeous vegan leather necklace holders, ring tab, earring tab, and built-in pouch for bracelets and other small accessories and jewelry. The travel jewelry pouch also comes with a lifetime warranty — just in case.
Dimensions: 5.7 x 9 x 0.78 inches | Weight: 6.17 ounces
Best Jewelry Roll: Tumi Voyageur Ennis Nylon Jewelry Roll
Also available at Zappos and Amazon
Why We Love It: The compact and reliable case is extremely durable without looking utilitarian or bland.
What to Consider: The zippered compartments might not be the best for storing necklaces or delicate bracelets.
This reliable jewelry case won't force you to choose between your favorite accessories while packing. The luxe jewelry roll from Tumi unfolds to reveal six pockets of various sizes for safely storing rings, bracelets, and earrings, with more than enough space to fit all your favorites. It's made from a durable nylon material and rolls up into a compact size that won't take up too much space in your bag. It's also one of the lighter options on our list.
Dimensions: 1.5 x 8.75 x 6 inches | Weight: 6.4 ounces
Best Luxe Option: Royce Leather Zippered Jewelry Case
Also Available at Zappos
Why We Love It: The handcrafted, full-grain American leather and suede case was designed to last for decades without requiring maintenance.
What to Consider: The compact size does not have space to separate delicate bracelets or necklaces.
High-end travel accessories might seem like a splurge — but the superior material and craftsmanship means it should outlast models at a lower price point. This classic case was handcrafted in the United States with full-grain leather and has a suede-lined interior to keep your jewelry safe and secure. It also features an earring post board and a strap to house rings and hoop earrings.
Dimensions: 5 x 2.75 x 5 inches | Weight: 0.5 ounces
Tips for Buying a Jewelry Case
Buy the right size case for your jewelry
You'll want to take stock of the styles and sizes of jewelry and accessories that you wear the most in order to ensure a proper fit. If you tend to wear stud earrings and rings, for example, a compact case will do just fine. Prefer hoop earrings and watches? You might want to consider sizing up to a slightly larger case or travel watch box.
Consider a case with dividers to avoid tangling
"I prefer a compact hardshell zip around to keep my jewelry protected from getting damaged in a stuffed suitcase, and also use snap pouches or small zip locks if I run out of compartments to keep styles organized," says Alyssa Kuchta, founder of Brooklyn-based Fyb jewelry. "To avoid my necklaces from getting tangled and to keep everything organized, I particularly love using a zip-up jewelry case that has separate compartments for hooking in chains, ring slots, and compartments for earrings."
Go for something lightweight with smart storage
Kuchta also recommends opting for a lightweight and compact design when you're tight on space — but keep an eye out for something that'll fit all of your jewelry.
"Small and lightweight is great for your most essential pieces as it will still keep them in good shape," she explains. "That said, I recommend keeping all of your jewelry in one slightly larger case [rather than multiple small cases] to make styling easier and prevent your pieces from getting in the dreaded tangled mess."
Why Trust Travel + Leisure
Travel + Leisure writers are shopping, fashion, and product experts who use personal experience and customer recommendations to choose the best items for shoppers. For this article, Kaitlyn McInnis interviewed frequent travelers and jewelry designers to get their best tips and used her experience as a travel writer to curate the best options to suit most needs.