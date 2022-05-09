The Best Travel Jewelry Cases

Best Overall: Casegrace Portable Travel Mini Jewelry Box

Why We Love It: This affordable jewelry case is small, but its multiple pockets and pouches hold way more than expected.



What to Consider: The compact size does not accommodate sunglasses or watches.

This zip-around case has designated storage spots designed to fit everything from rings and earrings to necklaces and bracelets, with added clips to ensure longer pieces like pendants and dangling earrings don't get tangled during transport.

The inner layer of the case is lined with a soft velvet material that keeps even the most delicate jewelry safe from scratches while the hard-sided synthetic leather exterior makes it durable enough to throw into a handbag or carry-on without fear of damage. The case comes in six different colors to suit your style.

Dimensions: ‎4.45 x 4.41 x 2.24 inches | Weight: 3.8 ounces