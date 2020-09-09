This Versatile Bag From Away Has Hundreds of Five-star Reviews, and It’s 50% Off Right Now
If there’s one travel brand most frequent fliers are familiar with, it’s Away. The direct-to-consumer brand has earned quite the reputation over the past few years as a status symbol for millennial travelers and celebrities who adore its minimalist luggage, totes, and accessories. And right now, it’s having its first-ever sale.
Those familiar with Away know that this is kind of a big deal. Scratch that; it’s a really big deal. So many cult-favorite items are up to 50 percent off, including The Everywhere Bag. The versatile travel accessory usually costs $195, but through September 15, you can order The Everywhere Bag for as little as $97 depending on the color and material you choose.
The compact bag comes in water-resistant nylon and durable leather. No matter which exterior fabric you pick, it features short handles and a removable, adjustable shoulder strap, so you can choose the most comfortable way to carry your belongings. On the inside, the bag is outfitted with six pockets, including a padded sleeve large enough to stow a 15-inch laptop, for maximum organization. There’s also an exterior pocket for your phone and a hidden zippered waterproof pocket to hold your umbrella on rainy days.
While you may not be flying as much as you used to, once you venture back to your favorite airline, this bag will have your back. It has a trolley sleeve to slide onto your suitcase, and it’s small enough to pass as a personal item in addition to your carry-on luggage.
The bag has tallied up 426 customer reviews, most of which include a five-star rating. Away shoppers love its professional look, small size, and efficient pockets for easy organization.
“Getting The Everywhere Bag was a game changer for me,” one reviewer wrote. Another called the travel-friendly bag “the whole package.”
Head to Away to grab one for yourself while it’s 50 percent off. It’s a great investment for future travel or for quick (and safe!) getaways you have planned for the fall.
