Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Parenthood may be the most rewarding experiences ever but it's also one that challenges and overwhelms you on a daily basis. And taking the first trip with baby is often one of those challenges.

Even a short flight or a train ride requires you to take half of your little one's items — toys, diapers, wipes, more toys, pacifiers, bottles, a change of clothes, etc. Add to that other essentials such as a breast pump or formula, and the list can feel truly endless. That's why it's essential to stay organized on the road and a good diaper bag will help you do that.

Multiple pockets and a sturdy construction are a must, but so is a good-looking exterior. Extras such as a changing pad, insulated compartments for storing bottles, and removable straps are always nice-to-haves, too, as they will only make your life easier.

Here, we rounded up the best (and most stylish) diaper bags and backpacks for both moms and dads.

HaloVa Diaper Bag Multi-function Waterproof Travel Backpack

Chic Diaper Bags for Travel Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Don't let the simple and sleek exterior of this diaper bag lead you to believe it doesn't have enough pockets and compartments inside. For starters, there is an insulated front pocket that fits three bottles, and two more side exterior pockets — a tissue dispenser and a bottle holder. On the inside, there is one large main compartment, which is also accessible via a zipper at the back of the bag and contains five smaller pockets for essentials such as wipes, diapers, and formula. This backpack comes in 16 color options like pink, bright yellow (perfect for summer), red, and pastel green.

Kate Spade Watson Lane Stevie Baby Bag

Chic Diaper Bags for Travel Credit: Courtesy of Kate Spade

You really can't tell that this stylish bag is actually meant to carry diapers and baby bottles. It's made from sturdy woven nylon and leather, and features two bottle pockets on the outside and several interior pockets plus a slide for baby's changing pad.

Coach Baby Tote

Chic Diaper Bags for Travel Credit: Courtesy of Coach

Coach has re-imagined its signature shopper into a diaper bag and the result is just as stylish as it is functional. The bag comes with a removable strap and a changing pad and has plenty of pockets for toys and diapers.

Tory Burch Scout Baby Bag Tote

Chic Diaper Bags for Travel Credit: Courtesy of Tory Burch

This stylish and roomy tote diaper bag has two insulated exterior bottle pockets, a removable changing pad, and convenient stroller attachments. Once baby grows up, you can keep using it as a work or gym bag.

Michael Kors Jet Set Large Nylon Diaper Bag

Chic Diaper Bags for Travel Credit: Courtesy of Michael Kors

Michael Kors has created the perfect baby bag for the jet set mom — it's stylish, functional, and TSA-friendly. With seven interior pockets, this tote will keep baby's things organized so you'll never have to spend half an hour looking for that spare pacifier. (It's OK; we've all been there.)

Gucci Basic GG Supreme Canvas Diaper Bag

Chic Diaper Bags for Travel Credit: Courtesy of Neiman Marcus

Travel in style with Gucci's canvas diaper bag that sports an all-over double G logo print on the outside. Slip front and back compartments, two bottle pockets, and a roomy main compartment will fit all of baby's essentials while the changing pad will come in handy when you're away from home with your little one.

Petunia Pickle Bottom Work + Play Backpack

Chic Diaper Bags for Travel Credit: Courtesy of Crate and Barrel

Dads will also love this diaper/work bag. It's made from machine-washable, water-resistant neoprene that's insulating so it will keep bottles hot or cold for longer. It has two roomy main compartments, which include a laptop sleeve (we told you it's also a work bag) and a padded changing station. There's also an integrated trolley sleeve that you can attach to your carry-on's handles.

Ju-Ju-Be Be Right Back Diaper Backpack

Chic Diaper Bags for Travel Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Ju-Ju-Be's unisex diaper backpack will make any parent's life on the go much easier. It has enough pockets for everything from clothing to bottles and teethers, plus a memory foam–padded, antimicrobial changing pad. The cushioned straps and breathable mesh back panel make carrying it a breeze, even when it's full.

Skip Hop Duo Zig Zag Zebra Diaper Bag

Chic Diaper Bags for Travel Credit: Courtesy of Bed Bath & Beyond

If you're sick and tired of carrying a diaper bag and a stroller full of things, then this roomy bag is for you. It's pretty large and has plenty of interior pockets (including insulated ones for bottles) so you can keep all of baby's belongings organized and easily accessible. It comes with a changing pad, as well.

Burberry Watson Flap-top Diaper Bag Backpack

Chic Diaper Bags for Travel Credit: Courtesy of Neiman Marcus

This classic backpack sports a roomy interior lined with the brand's signature checkered print. It has four interior elasticized wall pockets, a removable fold-up changing pad, and two exterior bottle pockets.

Bagitalist Baby Backpack Diaper Bag

Chic Diaper Bags for Travel Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

This diaper bag has both moms and dads raving about its sturdy construction and impressive storage features. One parent wrote on Amazon that it's big enough to fit clothes, snacks, and diapers for two kids. And we're not really surprised — with 16 interior pockets divided into two main compartments, keeping baby's things organized is easier than ever.

Jeep Perfect Pockets Baby Diaper Bag Backpack

Chic Diaper Bags for Travel Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

If you are looking for a more compact-sized diaper bag, this backpack is the perfect choice. It still fits a lot thanks to a variety of pockets but its size doesn't overwhelm. It's incredibly comfortable to carry thanks to the padded shoulder straps and back panel. And last but not least, with a price tag of only $45, you are really getting the most for your money.

Freshly Picked Mini Diaper Bag

Chic Diaper Bags for Travel Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom

This has to be one of the chicest diaper bags we've ever seen. It's made from faux pebbled leather and comes in a cool gray shade with gold-tone accents. The nine pockets will keep you organized while you and your little one are away.

ToteSavvy Mini Diaper Bag Organizer Insert

Chic Diaper Bags for Travel Credit: Courtesy of Neiman Marcus

Most diaper bags come with a large main compartment that can often become a black hole. That's why this organizer insert is a lifesaver. It allows you to stow baby's things so they are easily accessible and can turn even an ordinary canvas tote into a highly functional diaper bag.

Fawn Design The Original Diaper Bag

Chic Diaper Bags for Travel Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Diaper bag, work backpack, messenger… this faux leather bag seems to do it all. The functional design includes six interior and six exterior pockets, backpack straps, and removable messenger straps. The bag also comes in five really chic shades, and there are matching changing clutches available separately.

Vera Bradley Iconic Ultimate Diaper Bag

Chic Diaper Bags for Travel Credit: Courtesy of Amazon