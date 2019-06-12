Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Shay Mitchell Just Designed a Suitcase That'll Tell You If Your Luggage Is Over the Weight Limit

Listen: Shay Mitchell knows travel. The jet-setting actress, known for her starring role in Pretty Little Liars (or more recently, Netflix's mega-hit series You), is no stranger to globe-trotting, and she has the hashtag and YouTube travel series to prove it (it's #SHAYCATION, if you're wondering). Add to that her successful launch of new travel accessories brand Béis, where you'll find a range of smartly designed bags and other essentials made with function and style in mind (we're talking items like a travel backpack that unzips generously, just like a suitcase, so you can take it with you overnight, for the weekend, or on the plane).

Shay Mitchell's New Béis Luggage Launch Credit: Courtesy of Béis

Now Béis is launching its most requested item yet — rolling hardside luggage. But that's not all. In true Béis style, these suitcases are more than just some plain, old thing meant to hold your belongings. These suitcases will actually tell you if your luggage is over the weight limit.

Shay Mitchell's New Béis Luggage Launch Credit: Courtesy of Béis

On the suitcase's side handle, you'll find a super-handy, built-in weight limit checker that'll turn red if your packed luggage weighs more than 50 lbs. — no more anxiety about pulling up to the check-in counter, only to be hit with an excess baggage fee.

Shay Mitchell's New Béis Luggage Launch Credit: Courtesy of Béis

Available in both a carry-on and check-in size, the new Béis rolling suitcases range from $198 to $258 and are available on nordstrom.com starting today. Go for the sleek, goes-with-anything black, or a clean, minimalist beige.

Shay Mitchell's New Béis Luggage Launch Credit: Courtesy of Béis