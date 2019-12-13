This Duffel Bag Has a Hidden Shoe Compartment — and It’s Under $50 on Amazon

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

Not to be dramatic, but the biggest travel struggle in the history of travel struggles is figuring out where in the world you’re supposed to pack a pair of shoes in your suitcase. It’s not like they’re shaped in a way that makes it easy to fold clothes around them — and on top of that, you still have to wrap them in a bag of some sort so that they don’t get the rest of your belongings dirty. And it often ends with you at your destination, unpacking your bag, and finding that your shoes are bent up and crushed beyond belief.

Thankfully, you really can find anything on Amazon — including a fix for this all-too-common packing issue. Case in point: the SEYFOCNIA leather travel bag with a shoe pouch, which, as the name suggests, offers a simple workaround for the dreaded where-to-put-your-shoes problem. In addition to its regular duffel bag structure, it includes a space at the side specifically dedicated to storing shoes so they won’t get crushed by the rest of your items, or worse, get your clothes dirty. It’s big enough to fit a pair of sneakers, or if you get creative, even a pair of boots.

The bag itself is waterproof, which is a bonus considering the outer shell is made of PU leather. With an interior lining of durable polyester material, it also contains multiple pockets inside of the main compartment for more storage options (in addition to the built-in shoe area). Plus, the removable shoulder strap allows you to style the bag to your liking.



To buy: amazon.com, $40

Reviews-wise, most customers who have purchased the duffel bag seem to be enamoured with it. Many call out its sturdy construction, neutral design, and low price point as winners, and, like me, they love the “generously sized” shoe compartment.

Since this is a weekender bag, it’s not big enough to fit more than a few day’s worth of clothes — but if you’re going on a longer trip, it’s the perfect carry-on companion to a larger hardside suitcase (like this one, from Tumi).

And, of course, it’ll offer a much-needed place to store your shoes.

