This Celeb-loved Travel Bag Is the Lightest Weekender I've Ever Owned — and It Fits Everything

Katie Holmes is a fan of Rothy's popular weekender bag, which was just released in a gorgeous new color.

I'm a huge fan of a quick weekend trip — especially in 2020, as COVID-19 forces us to keep our travels closer to home — but I've often found that the weekend bag is better in theory than in practice. So many are either too small to fit what you need or too heavy to lug around.

That's where Rothy's popular new weekender comes in.

And while it sold out the first time around, Holmes's bag is back, and it's also out in a gorgeous new color that's perfect for fall and winter.

I love my Rothy's weekender because it's super-spacious (I easily fit four or five days' worth of clothing inside), but it doesn't weigh me down — it's sustainably made of lightweight ocean-bound marine plastic, just like those famous flats (and my favorite new ankle boots), which means it's also machine-washable.

It has a padded top handle, so it never cuts into my shoulder, as well as a detachable, adjustable strap, so I can choose how to carry it. Plus, interior and exterior pockets make it easy to organize before a trip and keep dirty clothes separate on the way home.

Rothy's also makes The Overnighter, which is two inches shorter in height and just over eight inches shorter in length than The Weekender, in stone gray and dark plum ($395), and a striped vanity set that cleverly matches both The Weekender in spruce and The Overnighter in plum, so you can pack everything in style — or give the traveler in your life the perfect wanderlust-inducing holiday gift.